FAIRMONT — The old City Center building at 200 Fairmont Ave. may be getting its first new tenant in decades.
Earlier this week, a post on Facebook made the rounds celebrating an announcement by City of a Hill Christian Academy, which said the Bridgeport-based private school would be settling down in the old Fairmont Post Office building.
“We will be moving to Fairmont for the 2023-2024 school year. We have found a wonderful building to educate our students in!” the post read. “Enrollments for new families will begin March 1st.”
City on a Hill opened with its inaugural class for the 2022-23 school year and operated out of a space the school leased in Bridgeport. The space is owned by South Ridge Church in Fairmont, and while the school administration loves the space, they want a location of their own.
Head of School Melissa Mohr said the school’s goal was always to be in Fairmont.
“When this idea for the school came about that was the idea,” Mohr said. “We realized that Fairmont needs more [school] options, but we had trouble finding a building that would fit our needs.”
She sent out a post on Facebook asking for options and she heard back from Adam Rohaly, an architect with Omni Associates and developer with Orange Goat LLC. Rohaly, along with Mark Offutt, are the team behind renovating the building that now houses Fox’s Pizza and after that project’s success they moved to work on the old post office at 200 Fairmont Ave.
The preliminary plan, as of now, is that the school will occupy the top two floors of the building and the bottom floor will remain open for commercial tenants.
Rohaly declined to comment until the project is farther along.
The issue with the plan lies in the zoning for the old post office. The property at 200 Fairmont Ave. is zoned as “Historic City Center,” which is one of the more complicated use categories zoned in the city.
The “City Center” zone encompasses a vast array of businesses and institutions, all the way from Fairmont Catholic School to the Rambling Root. While educational institutions are conditionally permitted in the zone, the logistics of having a school above commercial space could create interesting problems.
Shae Strait, Fairmont’s director of planning, is aware of the potential issues.
“The Planning and Development Department is working with the building owner on any potential issues,” Strait said. “We do expect to have anything resolved, if necessary, by early summer.”
Strait did not want to discuss specifics on what “potential issues” there were until the matter is reviewed by the city attorney, but if the matter is resolved before the fall, the new school should have no problem moving forward with their plan to open here for the 2023-24 school year.
City on a Hill currently has 51 students enrolled during the 2022-23 year, but Mohr expects a “microschool” which she defined as a marriage between a traditional private school and homeschooling. The school’s students participate in person Monday through Thursday and are schooled at home on Fridays.
The school focuses on a Bible-centric curriculum and students engage in a daily Bible class and prayer sessions.
