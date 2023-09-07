FAIRMONT — This Saturday, Fairmont cafe The Joe will host its first-ever game night, allowing community members to use select games provided by management or bring their own games to share with members of the community.
The event will be held Sept. 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the cafe located at 323 1/2 Adams Street. It will also feature special drinks and appetizers, according to manager Maleri Tustin.
The idea for the event came from discussions among the coffee shop’s staff, many of whom enjoy board games, Tustin said.
“We love playing games, and we’re a group that likes playing cards together,” she said.
While The Joe has held events including open mic and comedy nights before, this weekend marks its first game night, and Tustin said community response has been extremely positive.
Tustin said most people have expressed interest in the event through social media, and that young people and students at Fairmont State University have provided the most positive feedback so far.
But Tustin said all community members are welcome to attend the event, and that she would especially like to see families join in playing games.
Regardless of who specifically attends, Tustin hopes participants can get to know one another and feel comfortable in the space The Joe provides.
“We’re definitely encouraging taking up a whole table or the couches or whatever it may be, and even meeting new people and playing games,” she said.
While head barista Olivia Mullett is not yet sure whether she will attend game night while on or off the clock, she emphasized she is sure to make an appearance.
“I’m going to bring a bunch of my friends,” she said. “I’m super excited. We’ve been planning this for a while, so I’m excited to see the turnout.”
Mullett said she is most eager for “the community to all come out,” and “being able to hang out together.”
Tustin hopes residents will be able to experience the community-building the cafe’s events can offer.
“I’m hoping that they’re going to see that The Joe’s fun,” she said. “Bring games, bring your friends. We want to have a good time with you and share some laughs and good conversation.”
