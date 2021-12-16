FAIRMONT — For years, Regina Riley would drive by Windmill Park and wonder what the recreation facility would look like lit up at Christmas.
“Well, I live in the community. I live a couple of streets down, and for years, I would drive past there thinking, ‘Man, that would sure look nice if it was lit up during Christmastime,’” she said.
It all started about 10 years ago, when she filed for a permit with the city to install the lights that year, but admits she didn’t follow through.
“It was a vision that I had and wanted to do for a long time and last year, I called one of the community members, Romelia Hodges, and asked, ‘Do you think we can get this done?’ and she said, ‘Well, let’s go for it,’” she said.
After COVID ravaged the Black community in Fairmont in 2020, she searched for a way to give others joy at a venue that’s known for being a place where Black families gather to have fun.
“Last year, especially with COVID going on last year, I thought it would be nice just for us to do something where people can go out and enjoy,” Regina said.
In 2020, Regina and her husband, Leo Riley, started small and did most of the work. However, this year, the park has been transformed into a Christmas Wonderland on a grander scale.
“This year’s a little bit bigger. Hopefully, next year it’ll be a little bit bigger,” Leo said.
“This year, we had more community members come out and help us get it done. It’s really a blessing to us and we hope it is a blessing to the community,” Regina said.
Guests drive into the park from Ogden Avenue to be greeted by snowmen on the right followed by reindeer, a Christmas tree, and snowflakes — lots of handmade snowflakes. Leo said to keep costs down, they used plastic coat hangers to craft snowflakes after watching a video on YouTube.
Each section of decorations was thought out strategically, to tell a story but to also help create a feeling for the guests.
“The thought was this — when they come in the gate, you want people just to see that the things that are on the right are mostly about the real meaning of Christmas — the manger scenes and the church and those things that can bring them in and to try to give them a sense of just calmness and peace,” she said. “And, then when they go round, it gets more like a wonderland with all the excitement of the lights and all of that kind of stuff.
“And the last thing we have when they go out the gate on the right is the Peace on Earth sign. We wanted — when they leave — just to feel that peace and that calmness when they’re leaving out, just a sense of peace and joy,” Regina continued.
The Rileys held an official lighting ceremony Dec. 12 that included a choir singing carols, hot chocolate, elves, Christmas presents and a Black Santa for the kids.
Leo said a lot of people have been coming up to them in person thanking them for the decorations “And that’s across racial boundaries, right there, I mean Black and white have really enjoyed it.”
The lighting project was brought to life with about a week’s work by about 15-20 volunteers, Leo said.
“Some people who couldn’t do the work, donated money,” he said.
One such volunteer was their friend, Romelia Hodges, who really likes to work behind the scenes and mobilize volunteers for certain programs. Her son and husband also worked on the lighting project with her.
“It’s not an easy task, but my goodness, it gives the community so much joy,” Hodges said. “The gift is truly in the giving.”
As for Regina, she just hopes that many people head to Windmill Park this month and leave feeling peaceful and calm.
“We had a community member that just passed away last week from COVID, so in the midst of that, we were able to bring some joy to some people and that’s all that really matters.” she said.
