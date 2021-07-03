FAIRVIEW — After last year’s postponement of all Independence Day celebrations, this year was especially meaningful.
In Fairview, folks began gathering as early as noon for the 4 p.m. parade. Red, white and blue could be seen on shirts, shoes and hats as the crowds gathered. Streamers and banners lined the streets in a happy kickoff to summer.
A long line of fire trucks snaked its way down Main Street, just out of sight of parade goers, as firefighters prepared their engines for the parade.
Fairview’s baseball team received extra applause for their recent win of the state championship. Other parade participants included Magistrate Brian Shuck, U.S Rep. David McKinley R-1, Johnny’s Ice Cream and West Virginia Division of Forestry.
At The Potter’s House Art Center, crafters gathered to show and sell their handmade goods. Craft items ranged from crocheted hot pads and baby booties to delicate jewelry.
During the parade and for a few hours afterwards, an ice cream truck served all the favorite frozen treats, making a good day even sweeter.
