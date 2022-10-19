FAIRVIEW — Education starts at home, and parents were invited to Fairview Elementary Tuesday to kickstart that learning.
The school cafeteria was packed with parents and students to learn important lessons about perseverance and to get a chance to meet the West Virginia University mascot, the Mountaineer.
Parent workshops are recurring part of Fairview Elementary’s Title 1 programming. This year the school partnered with WVU and gave students and parents the chance to meet the mascot themselves.
Compared to other schools, WVU is in a special position that allows the Mountaineer to speak with fans and be themselves, as opposed to other mascots who aren’t permitted to speak.
Kelly Garcia, Fairview’s Title 1 facilitator, arranged the program and has a special connection to the Mountaineer, her son, Michael Garcia, was the Mountaineer from 2014-2016.
Fairview has a storied history of Mountaineers. Fairview native Natalie Tennant, who served two terms as West Virginia Secretary of State, was the first woman to be the Mountaineer.
Michael Garcia went to Fairview Elementary when he was young and was in attendance Tuesday night and introduced current Mountaineer, Mary Roush, who has been popular since taking the coonskin mantle for being the third ever woman to fill the role.
The topic of the training was perseverance and trying even when things seem too difficult to take on.
Roush told the students and families her personal story of perseverance in her journey to fill the role of Mountaineer and how challenging it’s been to hold the position as a full-time student. Roush is also the youngest-ever Mountaineer, taking on the role as a sophomore.
“Tonight we’re focusing on how to persevere when things get hard, which is an important child development issues,” Kelly Garcia said. “There are lots of other trainings throughout the county through Title 1 where we teach parents to start the education at home.”
Education at home has been a push in school systems around the country and has specifically been a topic in Marion County.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Curriculum Administrative Assistant L.D. Skarzinski attended and shook hands with Roush. He talked about the stake parents and families have in a student’s education and how it starts at home.
“We love it when there’s community involvement and when the community has a stake in the education of the students,” Skarzinski said. “Families set the example first. If they read to the students or help them understand why things are the way they are, that teaches a child how important education really is.”
Community involvement is something WVU has prides itself on, specifically with the Mountaineer visiting schools and meeting families and students.
Skarzinski said events like Tuesday’s point children toward a positive path forward whether they realize it or not. That path can be post-secondary education or something else entirely, but it shows them a way forward.
For Michael Garcia, that’s what the mantle of the Mountaineer is all about.
“Mary [Roush] is the ambassador for West Virginia University, higher education and learning in general in West Virginia,” Michael said. “She’s out here taking time out of her busy week to talk to these kids and trying to be a good role model. I think that’s huge.”
