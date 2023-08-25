Fairview Elementary

From left, Fairview Elementary School Principal Mel Coleman, Anthony Spatafore, Jaidyn West, Zyon Dobbs, Seth Younkin, Jason Baker and Cameron Whiteside. In the foreground is School Counselor Monique Call.

 Submitted Photo

The Fairmont State University men’s basketball team gave an assist to faculty, staff and students at Fairview Elementary School this week. The Fighting Falcons were the guests of honor for the schools “Having a Ball Open House” event. Team members greeted families and students and provided a signed basketball and T-shirt as a door prize for a lucky student.

