The Fairmont State University men’s basketball team gave an assist to faculty, staff and students at Fairview Elementary School this week. The Fighting Falcons were the guests of honor for the schools “Having a Ball Open House” event. Team members greeted families and students and provided a signed basketball and T-shirt as a door prize for a lucky student.
Fairview Elementary School hosts "Having a Ball Open House"
Daily Comics
PROFILE
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Sweeping foster care lawsuit against West Virginia DHHR will move forward as a class action
- West Virginia University Math Department cuts met with shock and awe
- WVU freshman wide receiver Gallagher turns heads, awaits prime time
- North Marion takes the season opener against East Fairmont 55-24
- Tight ends to have major role in 2023 offense for Mountaineers
- Fairmont Senior dominates Lewis County in season opener
- Steelers unveil Franco Harris' retired jersey
- Expectations set for first day of school in Marion County
- Driver hits school bus transporting students in Fairmont, no injuries reported
- Coach Neal Brown gets another chance to show improvement at West Virginia. It could be his last
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.