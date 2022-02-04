FAIRVIEW — A boiled water advisory is one thing, but a faucet spewing dirt is another issue entirely.
That’s what Fairview residents have coming out of their taps this week. Rather than water, “brown sludge” pours out of their sinks and showers, causing many of the town’s residents to run to the stores for gallons of water just to wash their hair.
“Our town has been dealing with this issue for years now every couple of months,” said Angelina Triplett in a Facebook comment. “This has been destroying our hot water tank over the past two years, it won’t be long before we need a new one.”
Her post showed photos of the muddy water coming from her sink. Other Fairview residents voiced their shared concerns and their similar photos showing a thick, brown liquid coming from their sinks.
Due to the water issue, Fairview Elementary and Fairview Middle have both been closed for the majority of the week and Marion County Schools maintenance staff have been hard at work keeping the damage to a minimum.
The information school officials received was that the town’s water filtration plant had a power outage, which caused sediment to get into the water tanks.
The plant workers did not have enough time to flush the town’s tanks, which caused the sediment to get into the water lines and into homes and other buildings, such as schools.
Andy Neptune, Marion County Schools administrative assistant of facilities and maintenance, has been to both schools in Fairview to assist with the problem and described what he saw.
“[Fairview faculty] shot us some videos of the water and we quickly made the call to cancel school,” Neptune said. “It’s one thing to be under a boiled water advisory, we can handle that. ... But when the pressure was low and it was that bad we had to cancel, that was day one.”
That was Feb. 1. Over the course of the week, the situation has hardly improved. Both Fairview schools have not seen students since that first morning when the reports came in and the call was made to cancel school.
Neptune said he believes the issues are slowly clearing up as the town’s water system is flushed, but he still worries what may happen if the dirty water were to get into the boilers or hot water tanks in the schools.
“At first the water was just a dark brown, but then it was almost syrupy. We immediately ran up there to shut down the large tanks and the boilers,” Neptune said. “We got there in time to shut that down. But this is just one of those situations where we have to work with the towns.”
Neptune thanked the Fairview water department staff for their continual work to resolve the issues as best they can.
This situation isn’t the first water problem the Town of Fairview has faced the last several years. In 2019, the town had to impose severe water advisories due to a detection of E. coli in the system.
The town took steps to ensure a similar issue didn’t occur and invested a $25,000 grant towards a new filtration system.
Then in 2020, the town agreed to enter a partnership with Monumental PSD, who provides Fairmont’s city water to the northern reaches of Marion County. The partnership was agreed upon due to aging infrastructure and a lack of funds to fix all the issues experienced in the Fairview plant.
Monumental representatives were not available before deadline to comment on the status of the line upgrades that would add Fairview into the county’s water system.
The Town of Fairview has yet to release an estimated time by which the town’s current issues will be resolved, however posts to Facebook indicate that the town is still advising water conservation at this time and that bottled water will be given to residents at town hall daily until the issue is resolved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.