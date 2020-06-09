FAIRMONT — Coleton Daft wanted to pursue his passion for theatre in college, however, he did not want to move far away from his home in northern Marion County.
He said he found a home at Fairmont State University, where he started last year to major in theatre education.
“Moving away from home is the last thing I want to do for college,” said Daft, a rising sophomore at Fairmont State. “That’s why I chose Fairmont State University. The students, faculty and just about every person on campus welcomed me with open arms.”
Fairmont State’s Board of Governor’s voted last month to discontinue the music and theater degree programs, which left several people in an uncertain position, Daft included.
“With the decision of the Board of Governors, I now feel like I’m on the outside looking in,” Daft said.
On Monday, several current students, alumni and faculty members of the music and theatre department shared their stories from the program at a press conference. They also announced actions they are taking to attempt to reverse this decision. The group calls itself Falcons for the Arts, and is composed of alumni and faculty members of the music and theatre departments.
“We believe solutions exist to increase enrollment and contain cost for arts programs,” said Paige Bowser, an alumni of Fairmont State. “We believe these solutions require cooperation, communication and creativity.”
So far, the group has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain Fairmont State’s financial records, has sent a petition to the Board of Governors, and has decided to form a performing arts action committee, Falcon PAAC, to work with members of the Board of Governors to find a solution to keep the programs open.
“We were told by university representatives that the purpose of focus review is to help struggling programs,” said Fran Kirk, a professor in the theatre department at Fairmont State. “We would be glad for any and all help, and we don’t feel like we have received that help, instead we feel what we have received is a narrative that says we are too expensive and not as much value.”
Others who are part of the group are recent graduates who credit their participation in the program with their success in the professional world.
“The department of music helped me gain my confidence,” said Courtney Oliver, a 2018 graduate of Fairmont State’s music program. “They also helped me find myself and my purpose... I would just like to really emphasize how much the music department has changed my life, and I really want others in this area to have that opportunity.”
Tina Shaw, president of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, said her time participating in Fairmont State productions led her in part to pursue higher career goals, but she also said the absence of programs that make these productions possible could be negative for the entire region.
“At the Chamber, we know how hard it is to recruit and retain new businesses and residents to our community. A big part of that recruitment is the quality of life that Marion County has to offer,” Shaw said. “A big part of what we offer are theatre and music education events held by the students at Fairmont State. By cutting these programs, it is going to adversely affect all of North Central West Virginia.”
Aside from the negative effects on the people in the area, those in the program are also hurt by the decision. Daniel Eichenbaum, associate professor of music at Fairmont State, said the impact of music and theatre programs can’t be measured financially.
“It hurts, it really hurts to hear that your students and collegiates are not a good enough return on investment,” Eichenbaum said. “A music program is more than the sum total of majors it produces.”
Kirk also reinforced this message by reading an email she received from a student in the theatre department, who said she would not be returning because of the discontinuation of the theatre program.
“From the year I was at Fairmont State, I learned more about myself and about art, and I am truly and wholeheartedly devoted to them,” Kirk said, reading from the letter. “I never in a million years expected to be writing an email like this.”
Eichenbaum attempted to sum up his feelings on what the absence of the programs will mean to Fairmont State, by simply leaving everyone with a pause.
“Without music,” Eichebaum said. “There is only silence.”
