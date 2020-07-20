FAIRMONT — Members of Falcons for the Arts have given Fairmont State University a 30 day notice that they intend to file a legal complaint against the university, for allegedly violating the Open Meetings Act.
Celi Oliveto, a member of the organization's rapid response team, said the university's Board of Governors did not comply with transparency in its decision to discontinue music and theatre degree programs at the school in its May 21 meeting, after reviewing Freedom of Information Act documents that did not include a motion to make the vote in the regular session.
She also said the university did not comply with a FOIA request from the Falcons for the Arts, and that the group has contacted the Higher Education Policy Commission, in search of a program review for the music and theatre departments, which Oliveto believes had not been conducted in the last five years, which is a requirement from HEPC.
"As of right now, the law says every program needs to be reviewed every five years," Oliveto said. "The music review is not posted on BOG website. We emailed HEPC, and they said since they're working off campus they don't have access to it, but they're looking for it."
Falcons for the Arts previously filed a grievance against the university that went to Marion County Circuit Court, but the case had to be dismissed because the group did not send a required 30-day notice of filing beforehand. The group refiled on June 25, when a student in the theatre education department at Fairmont State, Colton Daft, also gave notice.
Daft, a rising sophomore, is filing a grievance that Fairmont State caused him irreparable harm, having enrolled in the university's program because, as a resident of Marion County, he would be able to save money by living at home.
"I have grown up in Fairmont, I have lived here, I chose Fairmont State because I could be close to home, close to family," Daft said. "If I have to move away, I would be away from my friends and family, and have to pay rent or pay for board."
Daft plans to stay in the program for as long as he can, but believes that the university is going against its mission statement of giving students the opportunity to soar.
"I'm planning to file because, as they say, they're taking away my opportunity to 'Soar' and to succeed," Daft said. "My plan is to ride out theatre education as long as I can. Theatre has been a part of me, it has completely changed the way I am. This is the worst possible outcome to discontinue out theatre."
An official from Fairmont State said the university would not be responding to questions regarding court cases at this time.
