FAIRMONT — Route 310 is closed in both directions in the area of Expert Exhaust where a tree fell on an apartment building around 12:15 Sunday afternoon.
Emergency responders are on the scene waiting for Mon Power crews to arrive. The tree is straddling power lines.
Motorists heading to the East Grafton Road area are urged to take caution.
No injuries have been reported.
According to Mon Power/First Energy, 1,500 customers have no power due to the downed tree.
