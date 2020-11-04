FAIRMONT — Fairmont City Council may have somewhat of a regime change as three incumbents appear to have been defeated by challengers.
The unofficial results have declared Anne Bolyard the winner of Council District 2, with 2,675 votes, Gia Deasy the winner of Council District 6, with 2,334 votes and Blair Montgomery winning District 7, with 3,383 votes.
Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield has also been defeated, receiving 2,236 votes to challenger and outgoing Marion County Commissioner Rick Garcia, who received 3,351 votes. Garcia decided to run for city council after being defeated in his re-election bid for Marion County Commission.
Merrifield said he has no regrets from his soon to be four years served on council, and said he hopes projects he helped start will continue moving forward.
“I gave it my best shot and I had no regrets,” Merrifield said. “There were some good things we got started and hopefully those will continue.”
Garcia said he is happy to still get to be a public servant, after not winning the primary in the county commission race in June.
“I’m just going to continue being a public servant,” Garcia said. “I’ll just transition from president of the county commission to city council; never miss a beat.”
Garcia captured 3,351 votes, Merrifield received 2,236 and Terry Burton received 1,063.
Political newcomer Bolyard said she is grateful to get a place on city council, her family having lived on the East Side for generations.
“I am elated and look forward to serving everyone in Fairmont,” Bolyard said. “I love this city; my parents grew up here, my great-grandparents... I am very fortunate.”
With her race coming down to only a few hundred votes, Deasy said she did not want to celebrate too soon, but thanked the voters of Fairmont for choosing her out of a number of experienced area politicians. This was her first run for office as well.
“I am running against two people that have served Fairmont well,” Deasy said. “I guess I am pretty humbled to run against two people. I hope I win, and want to make a public statement that I ran against two people who served Fairmont really well.”
Montgomery said that after losing his seat on the Marion County Board of Education in the primary election, he is thankful to have been voted into another office where he can serve the community.
“I am just pleased,” Montgomery said. “I know what it feels like to lose, but I am pleased that I have an opportunity to work for Fairmont.”
Montgomery defeated deputy mayor Phil Mason 3,001 votes to 3.383.
On the Marion County County Commission, former House Delegate Linda Longstreth received 12,835 votes to defeat her opponent, David Kennedy who received 11,567 votes. Kennedy will keep his current seat on Fairmont City Council.
Longstreth said that after 16 years of serving in the West Virginia House, she is thankful to win another election.
“I’m thrilled,” Longstreth said. “I want to thank everyone who voted for me in Marion County, and I want to thank my family and friends. I will do my best, I will work my hardest for Marion County, and I will do it with transparency and honesty.”
Incumbent Sheriff Jimmy Riffle received 12,680 votes to down his opponent, former Marion County Sheriff Joe Carpenter, who received 12,459. Riffle, too, said he did not want to celebrate too early, but said he was pleased with the outcome of the unofficial results.
“We still have absentee ballots to count that may come in,” Riffle said. “It was a close race, I am happy with the outcome so far. Might have to wait for the final numbers, but I am looking forward to another four years serving the people of Marion County.”
County Clerk Julie Kincaid said the day went well from her perspective. She said there were no major hitches at any polling place, and the results were able to be counted in reasonable time.
“No major problems at any of the precincts, thankfully,” Kincaid said. “Everybody got in within a reasonable time frame, so it has been a happily uneventful day.”
Kincaid also said the office is still expecting to get a few absentee ballots in the mail in the coming days, which will be counted as long as they are postmarked for Nov. 3. She also said the office got a few absentee ballots dropped off in-person on election day. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 3, and received in time for canvass, Nov. 9, to count.
“We’ll get some amounts that have the postmark on it that are qualified to be counted, but I’m not expecting too many,” Kincaid said of absentee ballots. “They were able to drop off absentee ballots at any polling place. They could drop off an actually good absentee ballot that someone actually voted, but they would not be permitted to vote at the polling place.”
