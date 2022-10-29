FAIRMONT — Many in Fairmont know the name David Wimer.
They may know him as the man who served as the city’s fire chief from 1980 to 2000. They may know him for his involvement in local car culture or his business ventures.
Friday afternoon, those who attended his funeral got to know him as Uncle Dave, pap and dad.
Wimer died Oct. 18 after a lengthy battle with a heart condition. Friday his life was celebrated and remembered by the family and the community at Ross Funeral Home in Fairmont.
Two Fairmont firetrucks sat outside the funeral home as family and friends made their way inside amid crisp fall air.
The ceremony started off with the song “To Where You Are” by Josh Groban and the officiant, Pastor Larry Buckland, introduced the first speaker, Gabrielle Snyder, Wimer’s granddaughter.
Remembering Pap
Snyder started her remarks with a poem, titled “The Broken Chain” by Ron Tranmer. The final stanza read:
“Our family chain is broken,
And nothing seems the same,
But as God calls us one by one,
The chain will link again.”
After the poem, she read a letter she posthumously wrote to her grandfather.
“Dear pap, it’s hard to know that you’re gone and that you’re not here with all of us. It makes me sad that you were so sick and in so much pain,” Snyder said. “It makes me happy to know that your eyes were shut in the end, when you took your last breath on Earth. When you next opened your eyes, you saw nanny, and that makes me so happy.”
Wimer was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra, to whom he was married for 50 years.
Remembering Dad
Wimer’s three daughters spoke about the good times and the fun times they had with their father. They remembered him as a family man, as a loving husband and caring father.
All three focused on how up until the very end, Wimer never stopped loving, guiding and caring for his family.
His daughter Kimberly Rundle, now with children and grandchildren of her own, hopes to follow in her father’s footsteps and be to her family what Wimer was to her.
“[Mom and dad] would go above and beyond. They were the best grandparents,” Rundle said. “If can be just half the grandparent that they were... I will have done good and made them proud.”
Rundle told a story of one of the last interactions she had with her father. The two were joking about going out to get a beer, Rundle promised to bring her dad a beer. She didn’t get the chance until Friday, but still kept her promise, and sat a can of beer on the memorial for him.
Remembering Fire Chief Wimer
At the end of the ceremony, two Fairmont firefighters came into the chapel and set a walkie-talkie on the memorial, tuned to the active calls on the police band radio.
A voice came over the scanner, calling for Retired Fire Chief David Wimer three times, the final time being Wimer’s last call.
“Fire Chief David L. Wimer joined the Fairmont Fire Department July, 1969. He advanced through the ranks before being named chief in 1980. He served as Fairmont ‘s fire chief from 1980 until his retirement in 2000,” the voice over the scanner said. “On behalf of fire rescue, the community and the members of the City of Fairmont Fire Department — after 30 years of service to the city of Fairmont — it is with great sadness to announce that Retired Fire Chief David L. Wimer has completed his last and final call.
“You will forever be remembered for your heroism, bravery, dedication and leadership.”
The ceremony concluded after the announcement, with family members saying their goodbyes and Wimer’s cremated remains being walked to a fire truck parked outside the funeral home.
The truck led the procession to Woodlawn Cemetery, where Wimer was buried.
