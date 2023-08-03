BARRACKVILLE — Family members of a Barrackville resident who went missing Wednesday morning are asking the local community for help in an ongoing search effort.
Sedrick McGlaston, 23, left his Barrackville home without warning around 8 a.m. Wednesday, and has not been seen by family members since.
McGlaston is 5-foot-8 and weighs roughly 210 pounds. He might be in the Fairmont area, according to cousin Jamie Mackey.
McGlaston’s family shared concerns about his disappearance on social media Thursday afternoon, and are working with local police to locate him.
Mackey encouraged anyone who thinks they might have seen McGlaston in the time since his disappearance and anyone with additional information to call the Fairmont Police Department at 304-366-4200 as soon as possible.
“It is our family’s prayer that he is safe,” she shared in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.
In a message to the Times West Virginian, Mackey noted that she and her family approve of sharing McGlaston’s disappearance in the publication.
