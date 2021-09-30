FAIRMONT — COVID-19 has cast a dark shadow over the last year, but several folks in Marion County have acted as a light in the darkness.
For the sixth year, the Marion County Family Resource Network has honored community members for going above and beyond to better the lives of those around them through its Annual Hero Awards.
“There are tons of people doing good here in Marion County, but they don’t get acknowledged,” Marion County Family Resource Network Executive Director Frank Jarman said. “But as we started acknowledging them, it caused other people to start helping too.”
This year after sorting through the nominations, seven finalists were put on a ballot and of those seven, four were honored Wednesday morning.
This year’s winners were the South Fairmont Rotary Club, former Fairmont Mayor Nick Fantasia, Tygart Valley United Way Executive Director Brett White and former Marion County School Superintendent Randy Farley.
The Hero Award ceremony was held at the South Fairmont Rotary’s weekly meeting at Say-Boy restaurant. All of the recipients were present to receive their awards, except Farley.
The South Fairmont Rotary members were awarded for their work in putting together the annual Celebration of Lights at Morris Park.
This year, the rotary is set to have well over last year’s 500 displays, and is hoping to raise even more money than last year. Proceeds from the event are donated to the Tygart Valley United Way to go toward their yearly Campaign.
Rebecca Burton, president of the South Fairmont Rotary, was humbled to receive the Hero Award.
“This is really such an honor because the work that goes into our Celebration of Lights is a year-round effort,” Burton said. “Selling the displays, fixing the displays, getting the word out and managing the whole thing takes a lot of work and it’s just wonderful to be recognized.”
White was nominated for his work in transforming what was once the United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties into what is now a charity organization that spans five counties.
Throughout the pandemic, the needs fulfilled by the United Way-funded organizations has become more apparent than ever. Under White’s leadership, the organization recently welcomed three additional counties — Barbour, Tucker and Randolph — to the United Way fold.
“It’s certainly humbling to be recognized for work that is so special to me,” White said. “I never feel like I go to work ever, I love what I do and I love working with people who... work across the entire community.”
Fantasia was awarded for his work in economic development and his all-around involvement in Fairmont and in the county. Most recently, Fantasia has been a driving force behind the Marion Regional Development Corporation.
“If it’s happening in Marion County and it’s something good, Nick’s got his thumb on it and he’s involved in it,” Jarman said. “He’s done all these things and yet he’s never been recognized for it, so this is just to say, ‘you’ve done a great job and it’s appreciated.’”
Farley was given a Hero Award for his leadership through the pandemic and his 40-plus years of service to Marion County Schools.
Farley retired at the end of his contract in June and had served as superintendent since the July 1, 2019. He was not in town to attend the award ceremony.
“The major things he was nominated for were getting us through the first half of COVID-19 and the feeding program for the children who rely on school meals,” Jarman said. “His last 40 years being dedicated to Marion County was just crucial.”
Normally, the Family Resource Network holds a full dinner and party for the honoress, but due to heightened COVID cases in Marion County, Jarman decided to scale it down and combine it with the Rotary Club meeting.
“Just wait till next year, though,” Jarman said.
