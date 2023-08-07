FAIRMONT — The Ecto-1 blared its siren and flashed its lights but fortunately, it wasn’t responding to a ghost call.
The Arcade-o-Mania on Morgantown Avenue celebrated its ribbon cutting with the city and Marion County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, with festivities running through the entire weekend.
“We've got giveaways, we've got free doughnuts from Apple Annie's today,” Chuck Deem, arcade owner, said. “Tomorrow, we'll probably have some crazy stuff going on and more giveaways. We've got Ghostbusters in here. I think there's a Slimer problem. We're just gonna' keep on truckin' man.”
Slimer covers Bill Murray with ectoplasm inside the Sedgewick Hotel in the 1984 classic film "Ghostbusters."
Deem and his wife, Kelli, opened the Arcade-o-Mania last Oct. 15. All the games are 80’s classics with a few more modern ones thrown in all for the cost of between a quarter and 50 cents.
The idea struck Deem after he and his wife had to drive an hour and half just to take their daughter somewhere fun. With nothing for kids to do in Fairmont, he decided to build something that families and kids could go to without having to drive out of the city limits.
“I remember last year when Chuck told me he wanted to show us something,” Doris James, his mother, said. “Could we come to the house? When he opened the door and showed us a living room full of machines, I thought my son had gone crazy.”
However, one explanation later and his parents were fully on board. His mother was impressed by the fact that her son wanted to do something family-oriented in the area.
Joe Miner, who owns the Ecto-1 recreation, has known the Deems since at least 2005. Although his day job is with LabCorp, in his off hours he builds props for anything from "Star Trek" to "Ghostbusters." He’s experienced with electronics and has built proton packs and other restorations of real movie memorabilia. He was at Arcade-o-Mania to support his friends and their business.
Fun aside though, Miner sees a real value that the arcade provides beyond the preservation of vintage video games.
“They're doing a lot for the community, helping their kids out, giving them something to do besides drugs and whatever mischief they can get into,” he said. “It’s a clean family environment, no smoking allowed, he has drinks and everything here children can have.”
He’s even seen teens change their tune after the usual initial teen appraisal of ‘lame’ drops.
Miner and his Ecto-1 have traveled all over the lower 48. More information on him can be found on a Facebook page called WV Ghostbusters.
Kathy Islam and her two kids, Aryanna and Armani, both were present during the celebration. For Kathy Islam, bringing her kids was a way for her to share her childhood nostalgia with them. She appreciated having another option that also didn’t break the bank.
“It's important to have different things around the Fairmont area to bring in economic revenue and things for people to do,” Aryanna Islam said. “It's important to have a lot of family stuff around here too. We have a lot of new businesses opening so I was happy to see this one's kind of getting off its feet.”
It’s a sentiment that General Manager Morgan Deem, 12, and her intern Maddie Duckworth, 12, shared. For Duckworth, having the arcade is especially important because as a homeschooled student, she doesn’t have the typical opportunities most kids have for socialization. The arcade provides that. It’s where she met her best friend, Morgan Deem, who now considers her a sister.
Chuck and Kelli Deem hold everything together. They’ve provided the community with a fun place for kids and adults to hang out and enjoy together, both preserving nostalgia while creating future memories to pass down. Tim James could barely contain his pride at what his son has built on Morgantown Avenue.
“He can just take these machines and do whatever he wants with them,” he said. “Someone can come in and say, ‘Chuck I want to play a different game.’ He can fix it. They can play whatever they want to play. He can do it. He's just amazing.”
His mother agreed.
“I said, ‘What in the world are you ever going to do with that,'” she said. “I see it sitting in there and it's beautiful.”
