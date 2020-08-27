MONONGAH — A diagnosis of late stage breast cancer and the subsequent treatment put Jonetta Palmer Collins out of commission for much of this year.
However, family members have created a GoFundMe page for Collins’ treatment, in order to help her pay off her medical bills from all the procedures. Her brother, Johnboy Palmer, who is also the mayor of Monongah, created the page with their cousin on Aug. 15. In less than two weeks, the campaign has already received more than $7,000 in donations to assist Collins.
“She doesn’t like asking for help, but she needs help,” Palmer said. “A lot of people have stepped up and helped. They have donated what they can.”
Palmer relayed his sister’s story of breast cancer, having had tests come back negative before a second opinion in New York advised that Collins may need a mastectomy to prevent the spread of her breast cancer. He said the doctor told her the process of having reconstructive surgeries would take some time, so he started the GoFundMe because she would not be able to work during that period.
“She already went through the treatment process and the surgeries are starting Sept. 10,” Palmer said. “She will have the removal surgeries and the reconstructive surgeries, and with that, she will be off work for a little while. That was kind of where I just started it.”
Collins has been through the chemotherapy treatments at WVU Cancer Institute, which Palmer said she took in stride. Collins said she has been supported throughout this process, by members of her family, her friends and her workplace.
“I just finished 16 chemo treatments. I will have a double mastectomy Sept 10. and reconstruction after that,” Collins said. “They told me from start to finish it’s a one year process. I’ve been super lucky with my time at work. I have had coworkers donate sick time to me, and my work family has been great to me.”
The support shown through donations and prayers has overwhelmed Collins with even more feelings.
“I have been completely overwhelmed with the support,” Collins said. “This was all done by my brother and my cousin in D.C., who is like our sister. When they told me about it, I wasn’t even sure if I wanted to do it. But after talking to my brother, I thought ‘OK.’
“I wasn’t prepared for the amount of support that I have received, near and as far as Texas,” Collins said.
Palmer said many of the donations came from people in the local area, but the page has also received a lot of money from friends in Texas. With a goal set to raise $10,000, the page is less than $3,000 away.
“We’re almost there,” Palmer said. “A lot of them came from Monongah and the surrounding areas like Fairmont and Idamay.”
Palmer said he didn’t expect the page to take off so fast, but to see it flooded with donations has him beside himself. Even more surprising to him is that all this support is coming through a pandemic where many people are strapped for money.
“It’s like everybody is in it together,” Palmer said. “Just to see the support I mean it’s nice to see that people are willing to help in a time like today. It’s touching, it’s definitely heartwarming.”
For Collins, the emotional support and prayers are just as important as the monetary donations. While she did not expect it, she said she is thankful for everyone who has put money toward the cause.
“This GoFundMe will definitely help with the medical bills from New York and WVU,” Collins said. “Like I said I’m overwhelmed with it, more importantly they amounts of prayers that have went up for me. I believe with all my heart, I am healed by the grace of God.”
Collins’ GoFundMe page can be found at gofundme.com/f/jonetta039s-breast-cancer-support-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR2LzDHLtif7qOPfoIVOIexNVGor3vOOeY5FmFbENmAvKpjFPKHYKjiuwos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.