FAIRMONT — Franchesca Aloi took a break from studying and singing with her grandmother in Sunday Mass recently to perform for the residents at Genesis Healthcare’s Pierpont Campus.
Aloi sang a variety of music, with emphasis on classical love songs for assisted living members on Monday night. This is her second concert at the facility and she said she was excited to be back.
She stays busy with such activities as volunteering at 4H, singing the national anthem at a WVU Basketball game, performing in area plays and cantoring in church every Sunday.
“I love spreading my talent in this kind of way and being of service to others. I like singing for those that enjoy it and I love singing because it’s a way for me not only to release, but spread love and joy. ... I’m loving being able to sing for the public,” Aloi said.
The Farmington native has been dedicated to giving back to the community and sharing her talent from the age of five. Currently in her fourth year at Fairmont State University, she’s studying education with an emphasis in social studies for grades five to adult. She works at Mannington’s Flipside Afterschool Program, hosts concerts to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, canters at the Italian Heritage Festival and organizes contributions at the Littleton Food Pantry.
She gave her first performance at Saint Peter the Fisherman’s Catholic Church in Fairmont when she was five years old, which her grandmother, Diane Aloi, said was one of the many proud moments she’s felt while watching Franchesca grow up.
Diane has been playing the organ in church since she was 16 and grew up surrounded by music, which she wanted to pass on to Franchesca. Whether it’s walking the streets of Fairmont singing with an accordion and Fairmont Catholic School students or taking Franchesca to Seeking Stars Art or Fairmont State Academy of the Arts, Diane wanted to be involved.
Diane said she has a box full of Franchesca’s achievements and newspaper articles and there are too many proud moments to count. But, she said she was very proud of her work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout 2020 and 2021, Aloi worked to create an album. The predominantly Christian music album was released in 2021 and titled, “My Purpose,” with a single called, “Saved,” which Franchesca Aloi wrote herself. Now, she’s working on album called “Dreamland,” which is scheduled to be released in April. While performing at Genesis, she sane three songs from the album.
She became involved at Genesis while her grandfather, Donny Aloi, was staying there. Franchesca said she felt a lot of love in the room while performing, especially watching the love and hardwork the staff-members show residents.
Nurse Staff Member Angela Frymyer and Personal Health Aid Val Robinson said they often ask residents at Genesis if they have family members that want to visit and share their talents or volunteer. Both Frymyer and Robinson help plan events at Genesis and said working with the residents is the best part of the job.
“They honestly can make your day, even when you’re having the worst one,” Robinson said.
“They’re family,” Frymyer agreed. “This is their home. They’re stuck here and most of them don’t get to leave the facility whatsoever, so anything we can do to get them involved in the community in any way, shape or form, we want to do,” Frymyer said.
After the concert, residents came up to Aloi to thank her for performing as well as request songs for her next visit. Some of the requests included Christian music, rock ‘n’ roll and country genres.
James Patterson, said he has seen her sing many times and loves the positivity associated with her music and voice.
“She’s quite a remarkable young lady. My favorite song was ‘What the World Needs Now,’ because we have a world full of hate. It seems like nobody wants to play nice together,” Patterson said.
Aloi said she just wants to be a positive role model to inspire children and be involved in the community. She performs at weddings, parties, funerals and anything in between.
“Honestly, if somebody says, ‘Hey, I want you to sing here,’ I go,” Aloi said.
But Diane said she downplays her singing ability and is very humble.
“I’ll have to say Franchesca will not toot her horn, so I’m going have to do it for her. Some of her greatest qualities are her character, humbleness and ability to work hard. ... If her performance wasn’t up to par, that she thought, she didn’t quit, she kept on going. I think her persistence is a fine quality, as well,” Diane Aloi said.
Her music is available on all streaming platforms and when her album releases, she will have signed copies available.
If anyone is interested in volunteering, performing or visiting Genesis Healthcare’s Pierpont Campus, they can call 304-363-2273 and ask for Angela or Alice.
