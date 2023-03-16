BRUCETON MILLS — Officials with the Federal Correctional Complex Hazelton in Bruceton are recruiting new employees.
North Central West Virginians looking for a new career are urged to attend a hiring event Friday, March 24 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Erikson Alumni Center at 1 Alumni Dr., Morgantown.
Job openings include correctional officers, medical staff and psychologists.
“As an Equal Opportunity Employer, FCC Hazelton hopes to make a great impact on our community by offering an opportunity for individuals to have a rewarding career as correctional professionals. The opportunity to apply is open continuously for some positions,” states a press release.
The salary range for correctional officers is $46,495-$55,162, which does not include shift differential, overtime pay and holidays. Additionally, starting March 26-Sept. 24, a $10,000 recruitment incentive or 25% whichever is greater is available for all correctional officer new hires.
A career at FCC Hazelton, Federal Bureau of Prisons offers job security, 401k with 5% matching, and law enforcement retirement in 20-25 years, along with many other benefits.
To apply for a correctional officer and other vacancies, go to www.usajobs.gov.
To learn about other job opportunities at the Bureau of Prisons, go online at www.bop.gov.
For specific job questions and hiring information, call or email the Hazelton human resources department at 304-379-5104 or 304-379-5182 for assistance in applying.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.