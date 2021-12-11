FAIRMONT — Due to inclement weather and wind gusts, Main Street Fairmont has decided to cancel Saturday's Feast of the Seven festivities as well as the Hometown Christmas Market and the Christmas Concert.
Last night, volunteers reported heavy gusts of wind uprooting event tents. Today's continued wind and rain is predicted to only worsen, Tim Liebrecht, director of Main Street Fairmont, had to make a difficult decision.
"We had some wind gusts blow over some tents last night and today they're calling for wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour into the afternoon. So, we were not willing to put the community's health and safety at risk," Liebrecht said. "It's regrettable that this situation has occurred. We chose to put safety first."
Liebrecht has called an emergency meeting with his organizers to happen today at noon, where they will discuss potential plans for postponement with more information to come this afternoon.
