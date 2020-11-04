Michigan man admits to drug charge
CLARKSBURG — A 27-year-old Michigan man admitted to a drug charge in U.S. District Court, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Dejuan Bernard Williams, of Detroit, pled guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Williams admitted to having more than 50 grams of meth in October 2019 in Marion County.
Williams faces at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000,000. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration and White Hall Police Department investigated.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.
Monongalia County woman admits to drug charge
CLARKSBURG — A 38-year-old Morgantown woman admitted to a drug charge in U.S. District Court, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Candis Sanders pled guilty to one count of unlawful use of communication facility. Sanders admitted to using a phone to distribute a controlled substance in March 2020 in Monongalia County.
Sanders faces up to four years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigated.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.
Marion County man admits to firearms charge
CLARKSBURG — A 62-year-old Fairmont man has admitted to a firearms charge in U.S. District Court, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.
Willie Edward Robinson pled guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Robinson, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of a previous conviction, admitted to having a 410 gauge shotgun and a 12 gauge shotgun in February 2019 in Marion County.
Robinson faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Fairmont Police Department investigated.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.
Monongalia County man admits to drug charge
CLARKSBURG — A 30-year-old Monongalia County man has admitted to a drug charge in U.S. District Court, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.
Kyle Alexander Martin, of Morgantown, pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin. Martin admitted to having heroin in November 2019 in Monongalia County.
Martin faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.
