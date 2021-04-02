Fairmont man sentenced for firearms chargeCLARKSBURG— A Fairmont man previously convicted on felony charges received a two-year sentence in federal prison for a firearms charge on Thursday.
U.S. District Court Judge Thomas S. Kleeh sentenced sixty-three-year-old Willie Edward Robinson Jr. to 24 months of incarceration for one count of unlawful possession of a firearm,. according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
In November 2020, Robinson pled guilty to charges he had possession of a 410-gauge shotgun and a 12-gauge shotgun in February 2019 in Marion County.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government, while officers from The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Fairmont Police Department investigated the case.
84 month sentence handed to Marion County man
CLARKSBURG — A U.S. District Court judge has sentenced a Fairmont man to 84 months in prison for a firearms possession violation.
Having previously been convicted of a felony, Samuel Iaquinta Jr., 47, was prohibited from owning firearms. Judge Thomas S. Kleeh sentenced Thursday to 84 months of incarceration for once count of unlawful possession of a firearm, a charge to which he pled guilty in October 2020.
In making the announcement, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard said Iaquinta admitted to having a 9-millimeter pistol in Marion County in March 2020.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara E. Wagner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government, while The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Fairmont Police Department investigated the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.