Operation Teddy Bear

From left, FCI Morgantown Recreation Specialist J. Rinck, FCI Morgantown Recreation Supervisor T. Owens, Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell, FCI Morgantown Warden M. J. Bayless, MPD First Sgt. W. Runyan Jr., MPD Patrolman M. Foster, MPD Lt. Jason Ammons.

 Submitted Photo

MORGANTOWN — Corrections staffers as Federal Correctional Institution Morgantown recently teamed up with the Morgantown Police Department to collect teddy bears for kids.

Utilizing donations from Chestnut Mountain Ranch, a nonprofit organization, inmates enrolled in a Recreation Department crochet program voluntarily made handmade crocheted teddy bears. These toy bears are then distributed by FCI Morgantown to the Morgantown Police Department where officers give them to children to establish a rapport between the child and the police officer. The teddy bears also help provide a feeling of safety to the children, positively enhance police interactions and allow the inmates to provide a service to the surrounding community.

