CLARKSBURG – Federal authorities have captured a Fairmont man who was on the lam for a possible attempted murder charge is now behind bars.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Mountain State Fugitive Task Force and the West Virginia State Police’s Special Response Team arrested Shawn Monte Pritchard, 34, around 1 a.m. Saturday near AFR Road in Marion County.
Fairmont Police had been searching for Pritchard since a May 3 shooting at 507 Hoult Rd. in which, police said, Pritchard shot at two people. During the shooting, neither person was injured, but both vehicles they were seated in were struck. A warrant for his arrest was issued on May 4. The Fairmont Police Department Detective Division requested assistance in locating Pritchard shortly after the warrants were issued. Following the request for assistance, Deputy Marshals immediately began searching for Pritchard.
During attempts to locate Pritchard on May 17, investigators learned he was fishing at a pond near AFR Road. Deputy U.S. Marshals, Task Force Officers, and West Virginia State Police coordinated a plan to apprehend Pritchard at that location. When officers approached Pritchard to arrest him, he fled on foot into a wooded area nearby. Following a short foot pursuit and search of the area, Pritchard was taken into custody without further incident. Officers did recover a firearm during the arrest. Pritchard was also wanted on one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Pritchard will appear before a Marion County Magistrate for his initial appearance on the charges. At press time, Pritchard remained in the North Central Regional Jail where his bail is set at $500,012.
The Mountain State Fugitive Task Force is comprised of multiple agencies in the area. Task Force Officers from the Fairmont Police Department, Morgantown Police Department, & W.Va. Division of Corrections also assisted in the arrest.
