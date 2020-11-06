CLARKSBURG — A U.S. District Court grand jury has indicted a Monongalia County man on one count of child pornography.
Thirty-year-old Thomas John Winston, of Westover, faces an indictment of possession of child pornography - previous conviction. The new charge stems from a child pornography case that took place in Preston County in August 2019, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
If found guilty, Winston faces at least 10 years and up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Perri is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the West Virginia State Police investigated the case.
Physician indicted on assault charges
CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Dr. Kenneth C. Ramdat, a physician employed at the Louis A. Johnson VA Hospital in Clarksburg, West Virginia, is facing federal criminal charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.
Ramdat, 65, of Silver Springs, Maryland, was indicted on two counts of “Abusive Sexual Contact” and two counts of “Simple Assault.” Ramdat is accused of touching two staff women’s breasts without permission in two separate incidents in August 2019 and October 2019 at the hospital in Harrison County.
Ramdat faces up to two years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the sexual contact counts and faces up to six months of incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000 for the assault counts. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, the FBI, the Veterans Affairs Police and the Clarksburg Police Department investigated.
An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Monongalia County man indicted on firearms charge
CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Carlentez McDaniel, of Morgantown, West Virginia, is facing a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.
McDaniel, 32, was indicted on one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” McDaniel, who is prohibited from having a gun, is accused of having a .45 caliber Glock pistol in February 2020 in Monongalia County.
McDaniel faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated.
An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
