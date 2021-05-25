The 2021 Junior Royalty Pageant of the West Virginia Three Rivers Festival crowned its winners Sunday at Colebank Hall on the campus of Fairmont State. Thirty-two contestants vied for the title of Little Miss (5-7), Junior Miss (8-10) and Junior Teen (11-14). All contestants competed in fun fashion and evening gown. Junior Teen contestants also competed in an in-person interview with the judges.
Festival crowns junior queens
- Times West Virginian
