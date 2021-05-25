Junior Teen Queen, Little Miss, and Junior Miss

From left, Little Miss Teqwin McMillan, Junior Teen Queen Aryonna Martin and Junior Miss Naomi Hicks.

 Photo by Nathaniel Romino

The 2021 Junior Royalty Pageant of the West Virginia Three Rivers Festival crowned its winners Sunday at Colebank Hall on the campus of Fairmont State. Thirty-two contestants vied for the title of Little Miss (5-7), Junior Miss (8-10) and Junior Teen (11-14). All contestants competed in fun fashion and evening gown. Junior Teen contestants also competed in an in-person interview with the judges.

