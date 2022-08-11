FAIRMONT — The 2022 Fairmont City Council election will be a mix of familiar faces after the qualifying period ended at 5 p.m. Aug. 10.
Six of the city’s nine council seats are up for election, and two of the six positions do not have an incumbent running for reelection. District 5’s current representative Barry Bledsoe opted to not run for reelection and District 8’s Tom Mainella is term limited.
District 1, which covers most of the residential area surrounding the Gateway Connector, will pit incumbent Josh Rice against Valley Volunteer Firefighter Jonathan Woertz.
Rice has served on the city’s Parks Commission and has spearheaded many collaborations with city partners.
In a Facebook post announcing his candidacy, Woertz said, “I want to work hard for the people of Fairmont and bring some common sense back to the city and better paying jobs.”
District 3 is the most crowded race of the six, with five candidates vying for the seat. Incumbent David Kennedy will face Kevin Blaney, who serves on the Fairmont Airport Authority; Gun rights advocate David Prince; Rebecca Moran, who’s campaign has mostly focused on housing and derelict buildings; and local loan banker Laura Candell.
District 5 is a rematch from the 2018 elections, where these three same candidates ran against each other for the same seat and lost to Bledsoe, who is not seeking reelection due to family issues that require his full attention.
“I really hate not running again, because I have loved being able to serve the City of Fairmont and to work with the city administration. It’s been an incredible experience,” Bledsoe said in a phone interview. “But right now, I really just need to concentrate on family.”
Independent contractor David Ice, local photographer Chuck Warner and fraternal organization officer Charles “Chuck” Hillberry will face off for the same seat they sought in 2018.
District 7 is a bit complicated. The seat’s current occupant, Nicky Cinalli, was appointed to the position after the resignation of Blair Montgomery in 2021. This appointment was only to fill the seat until the next proper election. This race will be on the ballot twice to decide who will finish out the term to which Cinalli was appointed and who will hold the seat until the next term ends in 2024.
Both elections for District 7 will be between Cinalli and local real estate agent Jack Oliver. Oliver has thrown his hat into many local elections in the past few years, including the recent school board election. He was also nominated to fill Montgomery’s District 7 seat, to which Cinalli was appointed.
District 8 is a hotly contested seat. It’s current occupant, Mayor Tom Mainella, is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. The two major candidates running for this seat are local business owner Shawna Santee and former city manager Bruce McDaniel. Also running for the seat are towing company owner Eric Southern and Theresa Markley.
Santee has been outspoken as of late about her concerns with the city’s spending and its neglect of businesses outside of the downtown area.
McDaniel boasts name recognition and a history with the city and its inner workings as he also serves as a board member for the Marion Regional Development Corp. The other two candidates for the seat have not posted publicly about their candidacies.
The final seat up for election is District 9. The position is currently held by Deputy Mayor Donna Blood, who is seeking reelection. Her sole opponent is Kandi Nuzum, who is known for her work in local conservative and Christian circles.
The election will take place in tandem with the general election on Nov. 8. Fairmont’s City Council elections are non-partisan and held at large, which allows residents of Fairmont vote for all districts, regardless of the district in which they reside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.