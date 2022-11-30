FAIRMONT — Crews from the City of Fairmont Water Department will replace a hydrant on Marion Street on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Water department officials say the replacement project could cause the city water to become discolored for water customers on Barry Street, Lawrence Street, Fleming Avenue and the surrounding area.
While work is being performed, there is also a possibility that some customers may experience low water pressure, cloudy water, or an interruption of service.
For customers who do experience low water pressure, water discoloration or a service interruption are urged to boil their water first before drinking it.
Bring the water to a boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The city will not be responsible for any damage caused by discolored water. Customers who lose service during the installment call the Fairmont Filtration plant at 304-366–1461 or Fairmont Utilities at 304-366-6231.
