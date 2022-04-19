FAIRMONT — Firefighters from the Fairmont Fire Department responded to a blaze Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 300 block of Chicago Street.
All three of the residents were able to leave the home before the fire spread. No one was injured.
Homeowners McArthur and Mary Tate stood across the street from their home and watched as firefighters hosed down the ground-level of the structure in back of the house. Smoke billowed from behind the home into the overcast sky while neighbors came to check on their safety.
He said she and his wife were napping when the fire started.
"Me and my wife was laying up in there in that room, asleep. My niece was in the back room, back there where the fire is and she come running in there hollering 'fire!' and you can see through the back, so we just ran out of there," Tate said.
Tate described the blaze as "burning fast."
"I don't know where it started — in the top or the back or where," Tate said. "The kitchen's right near there too, but it wasn't in the kitchen when it started, I'm quite sure, on the outside.
While Tate watched, fire crews blocked the street to ensure no vehicles could travel to the site.
A Dominion Energy crewmember went to the home and took swift action to shut off the natural gas supply to the home, which is standard procedure in a structure fire. A Marion County Rescue Squad vehicle was also on the scene in the event someone required medical attention or transporting to a hospital for further treatment.
