BRIDGEPORT — Boscov’s, a family owned department store based in Reading, Pennsylvania, will become the largest department store in the area when it opens in the fall of 2023.
The store will be 151,000 square feet and combine and remodel spaces where Sears and several other adjacent mall stores were previously located. Boscov’s CEO and Chairman Jim Boscov said Wednesday at a press conference at Meadowbrook Mall, since he’s been CEO, they have opened one store per year and the West Virginia location will be their 50th store and their first in West Virginia. Boscov’s has been open for 109 years.
“It takes a lot of love and care. If you want a store to succeed, you’ve got to give it all of the love and nurturing it needs when you start it,” Boscov said.
Boscov’s offers something for everyone — from traditional labels to leading designer names at affordable prices. They also offer a variety of departments such as toys, furniture, a gift department, a huge full-service candy department, free gift wrap supplies regardless of the amount of the purchase, a year round military discount, a gift registry for every occasion, curbside pickup and a hassle-free return policy. Boscov’s also will have a travel center where customers can shop for vacation deals.
One thing, Boscov said, separates this chain from other retailers is selection.
“For example, the competition may offer eight brands of coffee makers, we offer 20,” he said.
Boscov’s grandfather was a Russian immigrant who worked as a peddler and bought a dry goods store, which became the first Boscov’s Department Store.
“My grandfather was receptive to new ideas. … Those principals of honesty, integrity and good prices are all things that did well for him and those are all things that are important in our stores today,” Boscov said.
On Wednesday morning, Boscov was welcomed to the mall to announce the opening of the store. Community members were invited to hear from Cafaro Co. Co President Anthony Cafaro Jr., representatives from Gov. Jim Justice’s office and U.S. Rep. Alexander Mooney’s office.
Cafaro Company owns Meadowbrook Mall. Cafaro said he’s heard from many people that malls are dying and there’s no point in investing in them, but he disagrees.
“We’re proud of the past 40 years, this has been a great shopping center, but I’m here to tell you today, the next 40 will be even better. ... The community supports us so well. ... We’ve seen the challenges in the state capitol of Charleston. ... That’s not happening. That’s not happening here in the city of Bridgeport. This is a growing community. Great businesses. Great folks,” Cafaro said.
Selecting Boscov’s first West Virginia location was easy, Boscov said. He knew he wanted to be in Meadowbrook Mall, if the space became available and he has worked with Cafaro on other store openings.
“We’ve worked with the Cafaro family before and they are wonderful. So, we’re very excited to be working with them again. ... I’m very grateful for the welcome we’ve received today. In choosing a site, you can bet we looked at a lot and we got to know the community and people. So, it’s not just looking at demographics on a page, it’s meeting people,” Boscov said.
When open, Boscov’s will provide over 250 jobs, which Boscov said he’s excited about. Jobs will likely be listed in August, but before then, Boscov will host a luncheon with all of the area’s local nonprofit organizations in June. Boscov plans to work closely with nonprofits to give back to the community.
“As I said, we will be hiring 250 smiling faces, and from everything I’ve seen, that’s not going to be hard,” Boscov said.
For more information about Boscov’s, visit their Facebook page.
