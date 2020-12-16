FAIRMONT — WVU Medicine administered its first round of COVID-19 vaccinations this week, beginning with hospital staff and doctors.
While this is an advancement that could decrease the number of people hospitalized and killed by the coronavirus as it becomes widely available, Ron Pellegrino, chief operating officer at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown, said Americans should still follow all of the guidelines currently in place for health safety.
“This is not a time to let our guard down,” Pellegrino said. “I can’t stress enough the importance of wearing a mask, hand washing, avoiding crowds, using hand sanitizer to try to stop the spread, because I think the next few months have the potential to be very tough.”
The hospital system has been treating patients who have contracted the disease since March, and has seen improvements in treatment have made coping with the disease slightly easier for patients. The vaccinations were being administered on the same day the number of COVID-19 casualties in the Mountain State broke the 1,000-mark with 1,012 deaths reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services. Since December 1, the state’s COVID-19 death toll has jumped by 254, up from 758 deaths.
Kathryn Moffett, a physician who specializes in pediatrics and infectious diseases at WVU Medicine, said the vaccine will likely be the biggest advancement in prevention of the spread of the disease, and the speed in which it was developed and distributed is unprecedented, due to the collaboration of organizations around the world.
“You get everyone collaborating together and the money was made available and the regulatory went through the same process but in an expedited fashion,” Moffett said. “Instead of this being a big, long timeline, you’re stacking all those things almost on top of each other, and it is being done and here we are.”
Moffett said the creation of a vaccination for a disease normally takes years to create, test and distribute, but the vaccine for COVID-19 has taken less than a year to get to this point. However, the companies developing a vaccine for COVID-19 went through the same necessary processes, but much of the work in finding the right “ingredients” to put in the vaccine had already been done through research.
“The time from the development to finding the virus or the bacteria, figuring out the platform it needs to go on to then getting the funding to get that done to deciding to do a clinical trial and doing the regulatory stuff... that can take two or three years in real time,” Moffett said. “If you take all of those processes and you look at the COVID vaccine, the pre-work, much of it was done with this platform of MRA. It was waiting for the appropriate thing to add onto it.”
Moffett said she believes the vaccine to be just as safe as those developed in the past for other diseases.
“A clinical trial is basically like a cookbook,” Moffett said. “It has checklists and you do not skip a step and you do everything on a checklist. You follow it exactly as it is.”
Despite the ongoing development of a vaccine, WVU Medicine has treated an average of more than a dozen patients a day since August, Moffett said. She said there was a time when that number fell slightly, but it once again rose up in the fall when more restrictions on businesses and gatherings began to be lifted.
“We averaged 10, 12, 15 we would go back to 12 COVID patients a day,” Moffett said. “Then all of a sudden instead of the 10 to 12 to 15, it became 15 to 18 to 20, and I would say that was in the fall. It’s continuing to increase and I don’t know if we know when it’s going to stop.”
According to Moffett, Ruby Memorial has not yet reached capacity for emergency care patients, but it has come close in recent months. Moffett said the hospital staff keeps track of the patients and the number of beds available to keep the numbers low in case of an outbreak.
“We’re not overwhelmed, but we are nearing capacity, and that is very worrisome,” Moffett said. “What happens all day long, all night long is looking at beds. So it’s not just COVID patients, but it’s surgeries that would result in someone needing an ICU bed for several days or weeks following their surgery.”
Pellegrino said he has seen people from all walks of life hospitalized because of COVID-19, but it is normally people of advanced age who come down with worse symptoms, as well as people with pre-existing conditions.
“Our hospitalizations do skew older,” Pellegrino said. “In fairness, hospitalizations of many chronic diseases skew older. Younger folks tend to be a little healthier and have fewer concomitant illnesses.”
Pellegrino said many people who test positive for COVID-19 do not need hospitalization initially but could if their symptoms worsen after diagnosis. However, he recommends people with more moderate symptoms wait to seek treatment until it becomes a threat to their health.
“With mild to moderate symptoms, many folks fortunately are able to get through the course of the illness without hospitalization,” Pellegrino said. “It’s important to know what to look for, what signs indicate that the disease is progressing.”
Moffett agreed, and said it is important to be aware of when symptoms of the disease threaten one’s health.
“I think that understanding when patients are getting into trouble very early on and aggressively treating them and anticipating when they need ICU,” Moffett said.
Over time, the doctors treating COVID-19 have found better methods of treatment, which has made life a little more comfortable for people hospitalized by the disease.
“The whole idea of putting someone prone on their belly and turning them,” Moffett said. “Not overloading them with fluids; understanding that giving treatment early and not waiting until they are critical in the ICU for treatment.”
Pellegrino said the distribution of the vaccine could be the end of the pandemic in the U.S., but people need to be patient until it becomes more widely available. He estimated that it will take six months or so for enough people to be vaccinated to significantly impact the spread of the disease.
“The initial information on the vaccine is encouraging,” Pellegrino said. “We hope that the vaccine will be on the imminent horizon, but we know the amount of vaccine available is going to be limited. It is going to probably take six months or more before we are able to have a significant enough portion of our population immunized.”
