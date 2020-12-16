Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.