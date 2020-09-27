FAIRMONT — The first-ever Hometown Market, a joint effort between Main Street Fairmont and the Fairmont Farmer’s Market, kicked off Saturday morning on the corner of Adams and Monroe Streets downtown.
Held in the open air with social-distancing in mind and beneath beautiful late September skies, the market featured farm fresh produce from a variety of vendors, as arts and crafts, music, ana an array of food booths.
“In the midst of COVID and everything else associated with the pandemic, we knew we needed to get creative and find ways to engage the public,” said Tim Liebrecht, executive director of Main Street Fairmont. “We thought a farmer’s market downtown would be a unique twist.”
Liebrecht said his organization believed a new venue could well-serve an old ally, the Fairmont Farmer’s Market.
“We wanted to help them get a little more traction, so we partnered with them to expand a bit on what they’ve been doing. By hosting it right in the middle of downtown on a Saturday, we’re hoping it might become a regular feature,” he said.
Liebrecht said he was pleased with the turnout for the inaugural Hometown Market.
“The turnout today has been amazing. We’ve got more than 20 vendors out here and so many people shopping and browsing. People were out early today and it just continued to build. It’s been really cool to see the increased traffic throughout the day,” he said.
Tesla White of Route 18 Farmer Market in Troy, in Gilmer County, is a veteran vendor. She said her company attended Hometown Market partly because of the exposure it offered for potential new customers.
“I’ve been doing farmer’s markets for a few years now and really enjoy the interaction with locals. I like learning how they plan to utilize the produce we provide to them,” White said. “It’s also a great way to make connections in a new community. It’s been a great market today.”
Christy Prudnick of Ray’s Rub is a native of Shinnston. Her late husband and the rub’s namesake, Ray Prudnick, grew up in Fairmont.
“My husband invented the recipe for the rub over 20 years ago, but we’ve been in business in a revamped fashion for the past two or three years,” she said.
Today, Ray’s Rub operates out of Morgantown with its bottling done in Baltimore.
Christy’s business partner, her son Brody, serves as the product’s spokesperson. He detailed the flexibility of his father’s unique creation.
“It’s a very versatile seasoning that’s good on pork, chicken, steaks and all kinds of vegetables. My mother uses it in stews and meatloafs. There’s nothing we haven’t tried it on,” Brody Prudnick said. “Some rubs are good on chicken, for instance, but not as good on steak or pork — but ours seems to work very well on many different types of food.”
Christy Prudnick said the seasoning isn’t just for meat products, either.
“We have many vegetarian clients because it’s good on just about any vegetable you love,” she said.
Ray’s Rub is also health-friendly, according to Brody Prudnick.
“The rub has 21 herbs and spices and a lot of complex flavor. It’s all non-GMO and contains no added sugars. It’s about as clean as you can get,” he said.
Dina Colada is adding a new twist to the traditional farmer’s market lineup — freshly-made, piping-hot macaroni and cheese.
The owner of Dina Colada’s Café, the Morgantown resident and farmer’s market veteran said her mac-and-cheese comes in several different varieties and is a hit wherever she sets up shop.
“Selling mac-and-cheese at a farmer’s market means I’m the only game in town. It’s hard to pass up, even at 11 o’clock in the morning,” Colada said. “I love mac-and-cheese and I believe everyone else does, too, because it’s an awesome seller.”
Colada’s mac-and cheese comes straight up or topped with bacon, chicken, Sriracha sauce or, her favorite — all of the above.
“We also make freshly-squeezed lemonade that comes flavored with mango, strawberry or raspberry, as well as fresh slushies and frappes. But I must admit, people really love our macaroni-and-cheese, which is our specialty,” Colada said.
Heather Leeson of Wallace is the owner of The Bread Bowl and is a regular at the Bridgeport farmer’s market.
Leeson decided to market her forte — several varieties of homemade bread — at the Hometown Market. The menu board outside her booth included 10 different types of bread, but by noon she had sold out of nearly half of her freshly-baked stock.
“Everybody needs bread,” Leeson said.
Liebrecht said there are already plans for the next Hometown Market.
“There will be another one probably toward the end of October. And there’s certainly a possibly it could become a regular item on the schedule here,” he said.
