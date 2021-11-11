FAIRMONT — With the seemingly steady news about banking mergers and acquisitions, it’s unusual to come across a bank that has maintained its hometown roots for 90 years.
First Exchange Bank, chartered by the state of West Virginia in 1932, was established through a merger of three banks that were struggling during the Great Depression. All three banks were located in Mannington, where an oil and gas boom, as well as manufacturing of glass, brick and pottery, created the need for local banking. As a result, Mannington became the First Exchange Bank’s original headquarters.
Today, First Exchange Bank continues to strengthen its footprint in North Central West Virginia, with recently announced plans to add a seventh brick and mortar location.
The bank filed paperwork with the FDIC to open a new branch in Morgantown on Mid Atlantic Drive.
The bank’s assets total $330 million, and it generates $15 million in annual sales, according to figures from Dun & Bradstreet.
The bank’s six locations — White Hall, Mannington, Fairmont, Morgantown, Hundred, and Fairview — employ about 65 people.
If insurance is approved by the FDIC, First Exchange Bank’s newest location will be at Pierpont Landings, a mixed-use commercial development in the Cheat Lake area of Morgantown.
“The application for the site at Pierpont — the FDIC is reviewing it, and the state division of banking is reviewing it, and I believe they’re still in the comment period for the public,” President and CEO Bill Goettel said.
“The Pierpont location was a BB&T building, but they closed up there.”
In addition to its possible new location, First Exchange is in the process of moving its University Avenue location in Morgantown.
“We’re moving from 3081 University Ave. to 3051 University Ave.,” Goettel said. “We’re basically moving two doors down to get a more modern space.”
“The opportunity arose and we took it,” Goettel said. “We’re renovating the building to make it more of a 2021 bank, as opposed to the older banks that you see.”
For years now, banks have experienced a hefty decrease in the amount of foot traffic due to the rise and ease of use of internet banking. However, Goettel said there’s still a need for a physical location.
“We still find that customers need to come in, but they are coming in less,” Goettel said. “We have all of the online suite — you can take a picture of the check to deposit it, get online to pay your bills, get online and transfer money. You can do all of that online.”
Business banking calls for more in-person interaction, he said.
“But commercial business is a little different,” Goettel said. “They’ll still come in to close loans and make larger deposits. Some of them are cash-intensive businesses.”
When it comes to large transactions, Goettel said many customers still prefer to do business in person.
“We do find that some of our customers like to come in to sign documents, to go over products, and for mortgage lending. I guess if you’re going to spend $200,000 or $300,000 on a house, some people would rather deal with a person, a real live person, rather than online.”
Since last year’s pandemic, Goettel has tracked the bank’s volume.
“Our teller transactions, the over-the-counter teller transactions and drive in, are pretty close to the levels they were pre-pandemic,” Goettel said.
Next year, the bank will celebrate its 90th year in business.
