WHITE HALL — First Exchange Bank has added three members to its board of directors.
Mark Mangano, Kevin Rogers and Michael Seese come to the board with years of experience in finance and small business, said bank CEO and President William Goettel.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome Kevin Rogers, Michael Seese, and Mark Mangano to our Board,” said Goettel. “The cornerstone of our strategic plan is to become a high-performing regional community bank. Adding top talent across all areas of the Company, including our Board of Directors, is paramount to achieving our objective. We are fortunate to be able to attract new directors who are accomplished leaders and have built and led successful businesses and high-performing teams. Their wealth of knowledge and experience coupled with their diverse backgrounds will be an asset to our Board and the Company in the successful execution of our strategic plan.”
Mangano, a native of the West Virginia’s northern panhandle is counsel at the law firm Jackson Kelly PLLC where he practices in the banking industry group, which focuses on various areas including strategic planning, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and commercial lending. He has over 25 years of experience in community banking and financial services, having recently served as the president and CEO of Northern Hancock Bank & Trust.
“I am honored to join the talented and accomplished board of First Exchange Bank and share the board’s commitment to excellence, service, and the values of community banking. I hope to contribute to the bank’s continued success in improving the lives of our customers and employees while building the communities we serve,” Mangano said.
Rogers, founder and president of Rogers Electric and owner of several other successful businesses in North Central West Virginia, has over 35 years of experience in electrical contracting and related industries. He has deep roots in First Exchange Bank’s geographical market with diverse community service, currently serving on Fairmont State University’s Board of Governors. Kevin and his wife Tina reside in Fairmont and have two adult children and four grandchildren.
“First Exchange Bank has a rich history of serving the banking needs of our community with a mission that places an emphasis on customer service and customer satisfaction, which has been the foundation of my personal business practice,” said Rogers. “I look forward to serving on the board and being part of the growth of this financial institution.”
Seese, a financial advisor who was raised in North Central West Virginia, graduated from West Virginia University’s College of Business and Economics in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He is a founding partner of Commonwealth Financial Services, which manages over $360 million in assets with offices in Parkersburg and Wheeling, and three offices in Ohio, Athens, St. Clairsville and Woodsfield.
He and his wife Michelle have one son, Zachary and two dogs, Bella and Charley. They have been residents of Parkersburg since 2000. Seese’s passions include hunting, fishing and the outdoors.
“I am excited to be a part of the Board of Directors of First Exchange Bank and look forward to the opportunity to continue to grow First Exchange Bank’s presence as North Central West Virginia’s premier bank as we continue to leverage our new White Hall location and look for opportunities throughout the region,” Seese said.
First Exchange Bank’s board of directors currently includes nine other business leaders and community members.
