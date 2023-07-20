FAIRMONT — West Virginia has one of the highest rates of people with disabilities per capita in the nation. When driving is synonymous with freedom, anything that interferes with mobility can cause a loss of independence.
To help the nearly quarter of the population in the state that have some form of disability, the West Virginia Statewide Independent Living Council will hold its first annual Freedom Car Show in October.
“If you’ve ever had your car break down in the garage and you don’t have no way to get anywhere, you’d understand how important it is,” Jerry Boyko, executive director of the Charleston-based WVSLIC said. “Transportation is a huge problem in the disability community and a lot of times it’s just a matter of putting the controls in your car.”
Adding the proper adaptive controls to a vehicle makes it possible for people with disabilities to go to doctors appointments and grocery stores on their own, generally allowing them to participate in the community.
Devin Wanner, of Morgantown, has driven an adaptive vehicle for 20 years, first learning how to drive out in Arizona. His current car is a 2011 Chevy Silverado that sports a joystick that controls the vehicle and a hoist that can lift his powered wheelchair onto the truck bed. The driver’s seat is on a power swivel that can lift him into the cab.
The truck is configured for Wanner’s needs. He was born with a condition named Arthrogryposis, which limits the function of all his joints. The limitations imposed by the condition make it impossible for him to drive a vehicle without adaptations. However, thanks to his truck, Wanner doesn’t have to rely on any friends for support. It’s also more comfortable for him. Vehicles that aren’t configured for him can be difficult because they might not have the proper leg room or force his hips into an uncomfortable position.
Vehicle modifications have come a long way since Wanner’s first vehicle.
“Back with my first truck I had to do a lot of work to convince them that the modifications could go into a truck versus a full size van,” Wanner said. “Now that has changed quite considerably over the intervening 20 years. So, the models and what types of vehicles have definitely expanded over the years.”
Part of the reason is that technology has improved over time. Another factor Wanner said was that companies became more proficient at installing adaptations to vehicles and are willing to try more things. Wanner experienced a lot of pushback to his demands when he first bought a truck. However, as companies refined the process due to persistence on the part of Wanner and other advocates, more adaptations became available. Safety and the persistence of existing methods can still dictate what adaptations customers can get, however.
The cost to modify a vehicle can vary greatly, since the cost is driven by a person’s needs.
Less complex modifications, like placing a hand lever to control the gas and brake are generally inexpensive. Wanner said those usually run a couple thousand dollars. However, more complex systems like his can quickly jack up the price. His system makes use of a joystick to steer the vehicle, which is cross checked by a dual computer system to make sure the vehicle is moving correctly. Between the modifications to the steering column and the hoist for his wheelchair, Wanner’s truck cost roughly $80,000. The Community Living Service Program can help with those costs but the need present within the state makes it difficult to fund every request.
“The funding is very limited, it’s split between the three centers for independent living and the state,” Annetta Johnson, executive director for the Northern West Virginia Center for Independent Living, said. “It does come from the state and it does have to cover the whole state. And we have waiting lists, because there’s such a need in West Virginia.”
The CSLP covers home and vehicle modifications but the bulk of the money goes into home modifications.
Johnson said it’s not necessarily a case of prioritizing home modifications, but rather who comes up on the waiting list first. The list for the northern West Virginia center has 81 people on its list, with 7 of them requesting car modifications. Twenty one out of 326 on the Mountain State Center list want car adaptations, while the Appalachian Center has 3 people seeking car mods out of 106 on their waitlist. A typical wait can be between 3 and 5 years.
Which is why Boyko hopes the upcoming car show becomes a big hit.
Proceeds from the show will go to raise money for the CSLP in order to get the necessary car modifications to the people who need them. A rock band from Clay County, 5 Star Rebellion, has even volunteered to perform at the event so that all the proceeds will go to vehicle mods. Boyko is still working on the details, but he hopes to have door prizes so that some lucky folks will be able to have with some adaptations for their vehicles.
“I’d like for it to be huge,” Boyko said. “I want to pull in people from every state in the country. I think it’s possible. We have a national reach, we are only one Statewide Independent Living Council out of 56 in the nation. That, this be a yearly event and people show up, that’s what we really hope to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.