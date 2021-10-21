The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard for everyone, but some of the most who are impacted are first responders.
The Col. Morgan Morgan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met with some of Fairmont’s first responders Wednesday and presented them with a tray of cookies and a thank you letter.
Their first stop was at the Public Safety Building on Quincy Street to thank Fairmont police and firefighters before heading into downtown to deliver another tray to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.
“Our organization tries to support those who serve our community and today we’re very happy and blessed to be able to thank the Fairmont City Police Department, the Fairmont Fire Department and the county sheriff’s office,” DAR Secretary Patricia Haught said. “We’re here to thank them for all they do in the city and for the citizens of Marion County. We’re so grateful.”
