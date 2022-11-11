FAIRMONT — The first Salvation Army Angel Tree of the season was installed Thursday at Fairmont Medical Center.
Of the Salvation Army organizations that fall under the Potomac Division in Morgantown, which serves Monongalia, Marion and Preston counties, the Marion County branch was the first to have set up an Angel Tree.
Members of the Salvation Army of Fairmont Council were at Fairmont Medical Center Thursday morning to share information on the Angel Tree program, and the red kettles they have outside of various businesses during the holiday season and stockings, which are available to fill for children in need.
WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center Director of Nursing Cari Morgan, who is also a Salvation Army board member, said the collaboration between the two organizations is perfect match.
“Fairmont Medical Center, part of our mission is to serve our community, not only health care. ... This is the perfect opportunity and the perfect partnership,” Morgan said.
The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program’s goal is to assist parents in providing new toys, clothing, books, and shoes to their children during the Christmas season to make sure every child wakes up to gifts under their tree. They do this by providing children in need of Christmas presents in Marion County with individuals who are able to donate gifts or anything they might need anonymously.
“There are 547 angels, as of right now in Marion County and that’s the most we’ve had in the past 10 years. So we’re seeing a lot of need this year. ... Anyone who has the means to provide that assistance this year, this is a very big year to do it,” Fairmont Salvation Army Council Chair Lewis Boyce said.
Morgan said the Salvation Army programs are special because all of the money or items that is donated stays in Marion County and will go to Marion County kids.
“Salvation Army provides multiple ways for the community to support within your own community. So, when you take an angel off the tree, that angel’s from Marion County. When you give a donation to the kettle, that money stays in Marion County. If you fill a stocking and donate to the Salvation Army, that stocking stays in Marion County. So, you are supporting the community in which you live,” Morgan said.
Salvation Army accepts donations of all sorts of things. Monetary donations can be given at kettles located in businesses around Marion County. Stockings, which are given to each Salvation Army Angel can be picked up at Fairmont Salvation Army thrift store, filled and donated back at the store, as can any gifts for angels. Some of the donation items they suggest include hygiene items, toys and trinkets, socks and underwear.
“My favorite is the 12 year old’s, to be honest, because I’m a Chapstick fiend. I love to buy the different Chapsticks, the cute socks and all of the little personal items, along with a toy and more trendy things a soon to be teenager would want. But, it’s fun. It is fun to buy,” Morgan said.
Boyce said that the older children are often not selected from the Angel Tree, so any gifts for older kids are always appreciated.
“They’re the least picked — the older tend to be picked less quickly. So, those needs tend to be a little bit greater because people do think it’s a little harder. They don’t think about it that the way that Cari just explained it; it’s a little more difficult in people’s minds,” Boyce said.
More Salvation Army Trees and Kettles will be set up around Marion and surrounding counties starting Nov. 16. For more information or to make a donation, visit the Salvation Army website or call 304-366-2601.
