Fairview Middle School
First Semester 2020-2021
4.0 and Above Honor Roll, revised Feb. 21
Seventh Grade: Savannah Batson, Ryder Bland, Cooper Korsh, Kamryn McLain and Jackson Waskis.
Sunshine this morning. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing this afternoon. High 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: February 24, 2021 @ 7:11 am
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.