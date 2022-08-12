FAIRMONT — The Tygart Valley United Way annual Leadership Breakfast is back after a two year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 90 guests listened as officials from the nonprofit unveiled their goals over breakfast at the Falcon Center at Fairmont State University. This year marks the 84th Annual Campaign, which is using theme, “It starts with you.” The goal for 2022-23 is to raise $625,000, which Tygart Valley United Way CEO Brett White said they will definitely meet.
“Every single thing we do, whether it’s raising dollars, volunteering, investing in programs, or creating positive change, it begins with you,” White said.
White explained that they will focus on “ALICE,” which stands for Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed. This refers to 14,246 families in the Tygart Valley region that have incomes that exceed federal property level, but can’t afford basic needs.
“They’re the people among those who work hard, but still can’t make ends meet. They make too much for assistance, but too little to survive. ... Everything we do moving forward at United Way is going to be highlighted for these individuals. This might be your first time that you’ve heard about Alice, but I can tell you, it certainly will not be the last for us,” White said.
White is excited to get to work to raise money for their partnered programs and community members in need. Food insecurity and utility assistance are two of the biggest societal issues for community members currently, White said.
“Food insecurity is a major issue in our region right now. We’re also seeing a lot assistance for rent and utilities. We might think we’re through with COVID-19, but a lot of folks are still struggling with making those ends meet. So, we’re seeing a really high increase in request for utility assistance. ... It’s one day at a time trying to figure out where new funding sources will come from, how they’re going to make those ends meet and how they can best serve the clients,” White said.
Another change at the Tygart Valley United Way will be no campaign chairmen — a role usually share by a duo who lead fundraising efforts in the community. Instead, each subgroup at the United Way will have a chairman.
“We think the story tells itself. The work of the United Way starts to tell itself. We’ve added all of these new internal programs and we think that we can put that out there without a face on it and let it go on its own,” White said.
Tygart Valley United Way Community Impact Director Casey Gilbert and Tygart Valley United Way Board President Christine Miller presented ideas on leadership roles and the impact community members make. They explained why and how community members can get involved with the United Way.
“The example you set plays a critical role in the success of not only your company’s campaign, but it also influences others in our communities,” Miller said.
Tygart Valley United Way Flipside Afterschool Director Shannon Yost talked about the Leadership Giving Society and Emerging leaders — two United Way subgroups that work to provide donations or volunteer services.
Former Tygart Valley United Way Board president Dani DeVito talked about the local United Way’s entree into Women United, an international group of women looking to help their community. Locally, they will be working on education-related programming and the first initiative will be summer reading.
“We plan to work with libraries and educational groups across our five counties to encourage summer reading and education, so our students begin each school year ready and prepared,” DeVito said.
White said he’s excited to be having events in person again and is looking forward to exceeding this year’s campaign goal.
For more information on the Tygart Valley United Way, visit their website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.