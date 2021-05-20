FAIRMONT — The Marion County Board of Education potentially has five candidates to interview for superintendent of schools.
Wednesday morning, the board met at the central office to open, for the first time, the applications submitted for the position of superintendent.
Early last month, Superintendent Randy Farley announced his retirement after 46 years of service to Marion County Schools. Farley became superintendent July 1, 2019 after then-superintendent Gary Price retired June 30 that year.
According to Board President Mary Jo Thomas, the meeting, which took place in executive session, was mostly to prepare for the interview process.
“We will be offering interviews to five applicants,” Thomas said. “I would assume, because of speaking with them on the phone recently, that they’re all still interested in being interviewed.”
The board is hoping to conduct the interviews next week, with two of the applicants already scheduled for Wednesday, May 26.
“We had asked some folks to send in some characteristics they might like to see in a superintendent,” Thomas said. “The first time the applications were opened was today.”
Much of the business handled in Wednesday’s meeting was formatting questions for the interviews next week, and handling much of the clerical work, according to Thomas.
“We want to do this properly,” Thomas said. “We had some background checking and things we had to do. So that’s what we’re in the process of doing right now.”
As of now, the names of the five applicants have not been released. Thomas said that she wants to confirm the five they selected are still interested in the position. Once she’s done that, the names will be made public.
“We can [announce] that as soon as I confirm if [the applicants] want to continue with the interview,” Thomas said. “I would hope that after Friday I can do that.”
The board plans to meet again in a similar session on Friday to finish ironing out the details of the interviews next week.
“Our plan is, hopefully, we can finish the interview process by next Thursday evening,” Thomas said.
The interviews will be closed to the public, but will last around 45 minutes per candidate, she said. Each candidate will be able to give an opening statement before and after the questions from the board.
The school board has been in contact with the state board of education to make sure the questions they ask the applicants are safe to ask, both legally and respectfully.
Farley’s contract expires the end of June and the new superintendent will take the position at the start of July.
