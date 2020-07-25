Five more Marion County residents test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports as of 5 p.m., Saturday, there have been 256,780 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,821 total cases and 103 deaths.
Since Friday's 5 p.m. DHHR report, five new COVID-19 cases were identified by way of testing in Marion County, giving the county a total of 153 cases. Since COVID-19 tracking began, there have been two COVID-19 deaths in Marion County out of the state's total of 103 and 75 people in Marion County have recovered from the coronavirus.
Cases per county: (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (589/19), Boone (70/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (47/1), Cabell (259/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (1/0), Fayette (114/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (38/1), Greenbrier (81/0), Hampshire (56/0), Hancock (79/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (156/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (275/5), Kanawha (655/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (46/2), Logan (76/0), Marion (153/4), Marshall (96/1), Mason (40/0), McDowell (14/1), Mercer (84/0), Mineral (93/2), Mingo (85/2), Monongalia (800/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (228/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (97/22), Putnam (135/1), Raleigh (126/4), Randolph (201/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (4/0), Taylor (38/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (33/2), Wayne (173/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (211/10), Wyoming (15/0).
As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Hancock, Taylor and Wetzel counties in this report.
To increase COVID-19 testing opportunities, the Governor's Office, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, WV Department of Health and Human Resources, WV National Guard, local health departments, and community partners today provided free COVID-19 testing for residents in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission.
The testing resulted in 907 individuals tested: 540 in Brooke County (two-day testing event); and 367 in Logan County (one-day testing event). Please note these are considered preliminary numbers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.