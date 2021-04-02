BRIDGEPORT — According to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, close to 110,000 Americans are waiting for an organ transplant, including 2,500 residents of western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
At least 20 people die each day without receiving the organs they need to survive and someone is added to the transplant waiting list every 10 minutes.
In honor of National Donate Life Month, officials at United Hospital Center raised a flag to commemorate those who donate and those who need of organ donations.
“Here at United Hospital Center we’ve made an impact for organ, tissue and cornea donation and transplantation and have been able to transform close to 300 lives saved,” said Kara Elko, clinical director of Critical Care at UHC.
In the last four months, UHC has been instrumental in saving eight lives through organ transplantation.
“Awareness is what we need for people to register themselves to be organ donors,” said Christie Ryan, director of Professional Services and Regulatory Affairs at CORE.
When people register to donate, the number of people waiting for live-saving organs goes down and saves lives, Ryan said.
When organs are donated, it goes back to allocation and to those who are in the highest need. Ryan said it’s not done through an organ procurement organization such as CORE but is done nationally.
“We just put in all the data and then we have a list and then we begin to ask those surgeons is this organ a potential for your recipient,” said Ryan.
Elko said, that in 2020 during the devastation of the pandemic, there was an increase in support in health care such as supporting professionals in their roles.
“But also I do feel like we’ve seen a lot of support for causes like this to make sure we are providing the right resources and people are asking how they can help,” said Elko.
Ryan said April is used as a platform to get the message out about organ donation. Within West Virginia, when people go to receive their hunting and fishing license they can register to become an organ donor.
“It’s been instrumental. It’s really trying to, every avenue that we can through the DMV through any licensing. You’ll see billboards everywhere. Anything that we can,” said Ryan.
Elko said her that in her job as a registered nurse, nurses experience a different type of emotion knowing they are caring for someone who is going to save lives.
“It’s a different impact that our nurses go through and experience but it’s a great one and we can help families through their tragedy when they know that their loved one is going to save lives,” said Elko.
Ryan said she hopes people will consider becoming an organ donor and make that commitment for life.
