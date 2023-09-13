PLEASANT VALLEY — Valley Chapel United Methodist Church heeded Wreaths Across America’s national call for flag waving on Sept. 12 in a ceremony held on the church’s lawn in Pleasant Valley.
The flag waving invokes the spirit of patriotism that emerged immediately following the 9/11 attacks.
“Today is about remembrance,” retired veteran David Tucker, said. “We remember the people that died on September 11, 2001. There was a friend of mine that I served with in Germany, Sgt. Tamara Thurman, that died at the Pentagon. Let’s remember those patriots on Flight 93 then took on those terrorists and they saved countless lives. Let’s remember the policemen and the firemen and the rescue workers have died.”
However, the event also took on a meaning that expanded the scope of 9/11. James Zinn, a retired pastor from Valley Chapel United Methodist Church and Navy veteran, said that the ceremony was personally meaningful to him because Wreaths Across America, through their practice, reminds people of the sacrifices made by veterans from the Revolutionary War through the Civil War and up to today.
Zinn is also an Eagle Scout and Scout Master. He and another member of the Scouts raised the flag during the ceremony. Children from Valley Chapel’s Day Care Center came out in procession with little flags to observe the raising.
“We have to tell the children, and this is the same way you take pictures of family, and this is your great grandma and grandpa, and this is where you come from,” Zinn said. “This is what was paid for you to be here today. Salute the flag, say prayers, because we live in the land of the free and there’s many people that don’t have that privilege.”
Marcella Yaremchuk, president of the Board of Directors of the Maple Grove Cemetery, emceed the event. She had never heard of flag waving day until recently. The events she oversaw included certificates of appreciation she handed out to several people and entities who helped make the 2022 Wreaths Across America event at Maple Grove a success. Tucker recited a poem and even a student from East Fairmont High sang the national anthem.
Yaremchuk’s father was a WWII vet as well as her three uncles. She herself was part of the FBI. Yaremchuk is deeply grateful for the sacrifices veterans have made on behalf of the U.S. She has laid wreaths on the graces of soldiers as part of her service with Wreaths Across America.
“When you look at those names, you say, ‘hello soldier,’ or ‘thinking of you today, soldier.’ They’re in heaven. I believe in heaven,” Yaremchuk said. “And I believe that we need to honor those who have gone before us and these people made it possible for us to be here and be free.”
Fairmont City Councilmember Rebecca Moran was also in attendance. She said that events like this are expressions of the tight bonds that communities build with one another.
“You know, we’re a small town,” she said. “We are made up of events and people like this, people who find their cause and their project and they really put in the work to make it happen. Then others show up and support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.