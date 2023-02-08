RACHEL — The gymnasium at North Marion High was transformed into a TV studio Monday morning.
Curtis Fleming and his crew from the Discovery Channel TV show “Fly Rod Chronicles” visited campus to film an episode of the hit show and to encourage students to get outdoors and enjoy nature.
The student body gathered to welcome Fleming, a Harrison County native, who turned his passion for fly fishing into a career.
This is the second time Fleming has visited NMHS. The first was last school year, but this is the first time the visit was filmed for TV.
Students were invited to try their hand at casting a fly rod on the gym floor, which was dotted with big wooden targets in the shape of fish, each with a prize attached. Students were picked out of the crowd to cast the pole until they hit a target.
But the prizes and games were secondary to Fleming’s visit. First and foremost, he wanted to share his inspire students and share his story.
In high school, Fleming was never a big fan of academics.
“I was always thinking about the next time I’d get to go fishing,” he said. “I was fortunate enough to turn my passion into my day job.”
Fleming ended up going to Fairmont State University after high school where he studied to become a teacher. There he met his wife, Shelly. Fleming taught for several years, but still found himself wanting to fish. He finally buckled down and embraced his passion, which eventually paid off and he landed his own TV show, which is in its third season.
He hopes that among the students in the crowd Monday, there were one or two who can relate to his story and know they can make a career out of doing what they love.
“When I get to talk to schools and talk to students, those are the kids I want to relate to,” Fleming said. “I always think, ‘How many Curtises are sitting up there listening right now.’ I had the privilege to go to college and continue my education, but a lot of these kids don’t.”
That’s why Marion County Schools and School Superintendent Donna Heston have focused on technical education avenues and have expanded the Marion County Technical Center’s offerings.
College isn’t for everyone, and Heston hopes Fleming’s message helps a few students understand they aren’t failures or lesser because they don’t believe college is for them.
“It’s wonderful for these students who might be having conflicting feelings about college. This is a good example to show the students that not everyone is in love with school, but finding something that makes a connection or builds a relationship, that’s important to us,” Heston said. “We’ve put a lot of emphasis in finding out what students are interested in so students can enjoy school and thrive in school.”
In tandem with Fleming, a representative from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources gave a presentation about a new program called Becoming an Outdoors Woman, or BOW.
The program was created to engage women 18 and older to get engaged in the outdoors on their own.
DNR Region 3 Coordinator Ashley Anderson hopes the program — in combination with Monday’s assembly — will get just one or two kids involved in the outdoors.
“My goal is to create lifelong stewards and conservationists of the outdoors. My biggest goal is to make a difference in people’s lives,” Anderson said. “I want people to feel fulfilled being outdoors. To be here at this school and with Fly Rod Chronicles is just an amazing opportunity.”
For additional information about the BOW program, contact Ashley Anderson at ashley.n.anderson@wv.gov or call 304-558-2771.
