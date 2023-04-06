MORGANTOWN — During her 21-year career as an educator, Amber Nichols never thought she would have to teach children how to play.
However, when her students came back to school after the pandemic, most of them had forgotten how to loosen up and have fun.
“I’ve been doing this for 21 years and play is something that I’ve researched and studied. It’s the most natural and basic instinct that we have as children,” Nichols said.
“So, I had to instruct students on the art of play, how we communicate and how we learn. I think that building that that base of social-emotional learning skills has to be first. But on top of that, we have to give our students rigorous academic goals.”
Tucker, West Virginia’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, was one of the speakers Wednesday at the 5th Annual Focus Forward conference sponsored by West Virginia University.
While the main focus was on new energy developments in West Virginia, one discussion titled “Preparing Tomorrow’s Workforce in Today’s Classroom,” highlighted the state of West Virginia education in a post COVID-19 world.
The discussion was moderated by WV Public Education Collaborative Executive Director Donna Peduto and panelists included West Virginia Senate Education Committee Chair Amy Grady, WV Deputy School Superintendent Sara Lewis-Stankus and Community and Sarah Tucker, chancellor of the Technical College System and WV Higher Education Policy Commission.
Nichols, who teaches in Mason County, said she’s worked to keep kids involved and motivates them to pursue careers no matter their background or ability level. She said she and a few other teachers have been known to take at-risk students outside of school to broaden their horizons and do things.
They’d take them to Sunday school or out to eat.
One girl fell in love with Taco Bell, but struggled with math. Tucker created math courses that used Taco Bell prices. The girl decided she wanted to work at Taco Bell when she was old enough. Then she was able to tour a Taco Bell with a manager and decided she wanted to own and manage a Taco Bell.
The all-day event featured eight information sessions highlighting a variety of topics, such as clean energy and how to energize future leaders. The symposium was hosted by the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative, based at West Virginia University, and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.
The group discussed difficulties they’ve had with students since coming back from the COVID-19 pandemic and how to get students involved and excited in careers in West Virginia. They discussed age groups ranging from pre-kindergarten to college and post high school.
“If I could do a back handspring right here, I would. I’m thrilled that we’re going to have more teaching assistants and improve our focus on literacy. This is such a pivotal time to be an educator,” Nichols said.
The group named the importance of the E’s of education — employment, enrollment or enlistment, which are the three goals — outcomes or paths students take after K-12 education.
“We talked about the three E’s and education ... I want to add one more — entrepreneurship. Talk to your students about if you want to do this, that’s never been done before in your family, you can. Look at the problems that we have here in West Virginia and innovate,” Lewis-Stankus said.
She also added that last year, 50,000 students participated in a Career and Technical Education courses and 7,000 graduated as a “Completer,” meaning they finished four CTE courses.
“We really are in a sort of amazing situation right now. It used to be there was always people, but no jobs. Now, there’s jobs, but no people. So, really the sky’s the limit for the folks that we have and that we want to bring in. We have every opportunity. For the first time, we have full enrollment opportunities available,” Lewis-Stankus said.
To conclude, Vantage Ventures Executive Director Sarah Biller gave a short summary of the day.
“I think about how fortunate we were to have an education panel that started pouring back the education into the elementary classroom, enabling our students to see what they can become. It’s important even more in a structural transition in the way energy can be delivered. But, we’re also in an operational transition,” Biller said.
