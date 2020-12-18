FAIRMONT — Families who took part in Thursday’s drive-thru food distribution received the usual food packs, but got a little something extra from Food Lion and online retail giant Amazon.
Along with the usual food packs attendees of the Mountaineer Food Bank giveaway received Thursday were $25 gift cards to Food Lion and a free pancake batter dispenser.
Tabitha Mays, summer feeding and fresh initiative kids market coordinator with the Mountaineer Food Bank, which provided the food, said the grocery store donated $25 gift cards and Amazon placed a pancake batter dispenser in each of the 400 food packs. The goal was to allow people in need to spend more of their own money on gifts for their loved ones this year.
“The holiday season is always the biggest time of giving,” Mays said. “People want to spend their extra money on gifts and things like that, and they just can’t afford to do that with their families.”
The Mountaineer Food Bank partners with the Fairmont-based Connecting Link throughout the year to bring 400 food packs to Palatine Park about once a month. Jone Webb, executive director of the Connecting Link, said it’s important for the organizations to continue providing this service through the winter because people are hurting for cash even more than usual around this time on top of the stress already caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The important thing is that we make sure that everybody has food on their table,” Webb said. “Not only for Christmas day, but for an extended period of time.”
The Mountaineer Food Bank brought packs with eggs, milk, apples, chicken and bread this week, in addition to the gift cards for residents who took part in the drive-thru. Webb said these food drives have been more popular this year than ever before, because people are need now who have never asked for help due to the pandemic.
“A lot of people don’t know what we do and they don’t because they haven’t needed us until now,” Webb said. “They have lost their jobs, have been cut back so severely that now, they are reaching out for a hand-out. We want them to realize that we’ll not only help them with their immediate need, but we will help them in the future also.”
Emily Brown, executive assistant for Connecting Link, said the nonprofit exists solely to help people who in need, so no one needs to second guess themselves when they are hurting, regardless of the need.
“We don’t want them not to contact us,” Brown said. “Never feel ashamed. Even if it’s something that we can’t help with, we will do our very best to find as many resources and stuff for them as possible.”
Mays said the Mountaineer Food Bank holds food giveaways in 48 counties in West Virginia, and the need for aid is similar in each area. While Marion County has a larger population than many counties, she said many people are hurting financially throughout the state.
“We serve 48 of the 55 counties in the state of West Virginia,” Mays said. “The need is pretty much the same. This is one of our bigger mobiles, though, because of the population, naturally. But the need is definitely the same throughout the state.”
Webb said the Connecting Link is still helping people cover expenses including rent and utility bills throughout the pandemic, but people need to call ahead of time to schedule an appointment to get aid.
“The community has pulled together and they are helping us,” Webb said. “Through grants, we have been able to do a lot more as far as housing is concerned and rent.”
Thursday’s food giveaway was the last of the year in Marion County, but Webb said the Connecting Link will pick back up in February with another giveaway at Palatine Park. She said she was happy to be able to provide nearly 400 families with food this time because she knows many people need help during the holidays.
“My personal goal is to make sure that we bring food to Marion County and that we help as many people as possible,” Webb said.
