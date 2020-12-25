FAIRMONT — Area food pantries and shelters are ready to share a Christmas with people in need today.
The Soup Opera and the Fairmont Union Mission always have special meals during the holidays and Dec. 25 is no exception. However, the manner in which both organizations serve food this year will be different due to coronavirus safety precautions.
“We have to do no contact, we have to minimize the exposure,” said George Batten, pastor of the Fairmont Union Mission. “The volunteers can’t come in, but now our in-house people can do more of the job.”
Batten said the Union Mission normally has a dozen volunteers come in to help make meals and serve to people who have nowhere else to go on Christmas, but this year, there will be fewer volunteers so in-house residents will take their places, and serve food while wearing gloves and masks.
Batten also said the Union Mission served fewer people than usual on Thanksgiving this year, and he expects the numbers to be lower for Christmas as well.
“Thanksgiving was down almost 150 meals,” Batten said. “So I expect our meals will be down for this because usually we are down around 100, although we had a Christmas or two where we served the same as we did Thanksgiving.”
Roy Weese, pastor of Covenant Church, said volunteers from the congregation’s JOY Ministry will serve food at the Soup Opera, but there will be fewer volunteers working in the kitchen there as well. He said the church has put together care packages for people who will be eating at the Soup Opera on Christmas, which will include hygiene items so people can stay safe during the holiday.
“We have been doing this for several years now on Christmas day,” Weese said. “We actually have put together gift bags for the people that have soap and hand sanitizer and socks and candy we give them, and we bake pies and we make their dinner for them. It’s just being the hands and feet of Jesus.”
Misty Tennant, director of the Soup Opera, said the nonprofit has seen a small dip in the number of people served this year, but she expects the volunteers will still serve many people on Christmas. While Batten said the numbers have been lower than usual this year, he expected to serve more people than ever this year through the Union Mission, but the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to that.
“I am expecting to be in the neighborhood of 450 to 500,” Batten said. “On Christmas we usually do 600 to 650; we have done as many as 900, and I half expected this year to be the year we hit that number again, but that didn’t materialize.”
Weese said being able to help people through service in a desperate time is what he and the other congregation members of Covenant Church are called to do through their faith. He said feeding people on Christmas is always rewarding, and he is looking forward to providing more people with meals this Christmas as well.
“It gives us a great feeling,” Weese said. “It’s very humbling because we all have things in life that happen and sometimes it is our fault and sometimes it’s not our fault, but to reach out to those who are just in a difficult place in their life is very rewarding.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.