FAIRMONT — Grilling around an open fire with family and friends is as much part of the Fourth of July tradition as fireworks, however, what is taken for granted by most is out of reach for many people.
“A lot of our people don’t have the means to grill them,” Misty Tennant, director of the Soup Opera, said. “A lot of them don’t have homes to go to, but some do have friends and family that will have cookouts and stuff. So this is just a way we provide so they have a picnic or whatever.”
Tennant is referring to the sack lunches she and a pair of volunteers handed out to homeless and other marginalized resident who came by the Soup Opera on Tuesday. While the rest of the country celebrated Independence Day, for Tennant it’s just another weekday.
Soup Opera hands out the lunches on holidays, because the need to eat never goes away. Although other businesses and organizations might close for the Fourth, Tennant makes sure that people can find the food they need at Soup Opera regardless of the day.
At 11 a.m. Bob Cover, one of Tennant’s volunteers, opened the doors to Soup Opera and led those who had formed a line outside in prayer. While the nation’s birthday was part of the prayer, the dominant theme was giving thanks for the food that was available. Cover gave sack lunches to any person who asked while his wife, Terri, passed out water bottles.
Handing out the sack lunches also helps create the community that many people seek on the fourth. Tennant said many people choose to take their lunch to Palatine Park where they can hold their own little picnic.
It’s a way of including those in traditional Fourth of July activities who might otherwise be excluded from grilling and cooking, she said.
“I just feel very strongly that we need to take care of our community, our friends, because it could be any one of us at any time,” Cover said. “I just think it’s our responsibility as human beings to take care of each other.”
There is a lineage of serving the less fortunate in Cover’s family. His father did it before him, and when he passed, Cover said he felt the responsibility passed on to him. During the pandemic, Soup Opera kept functioning, and Cover helped throughout, serving hot meals out of the building.
Despite occurring on a holiday, Cover and Tennant both pointed out that for many people, there is no special significance. It’s just another meal. When dealing with food insecurity, hunger takes precedence over any special meaning.
Soup Opera does more than hand out food, they also help those who are less fortunate find a sense of community with each other.
Sara Rollyson, who is known as Shorty by the staff and volunteers at Soup Opera, has been a frequent visitor since at least the ’80s. Although she used to do cookouts at her house, severe maintenance problems keep her from hosting anymore. Instead, she came to Soup Opera on Tuesday to pick up a pack lunch and talk to her buddy, Tennant.
“It’s a wonderful place to eat and mingle with everybody, especially if you have depression or anxiety,” she said. “If you’re worried about something or you’re crying everybody comes up and asks if you’re OK.”
Thanks to Tennant and her volunteers, those with nowhere to go on the Fourth, can find what they need at Soup Opera.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.