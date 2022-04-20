MANNINGTON — This time next month barbecuers and pitmasters from far and wide will gather for the renamed Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown.
The competitive event — formerly known as Smokin’ on the Buffalo BBQ Brawl — will be held at the Mannington Fairgrounds on May 20- 22 and organizers anticipate 5,000 or more guests, including visitors from across the United States and into Canada.
“Last year was a lot of fun. It was fun to talk to all of the different pitmasters and from my standpoint, it was exciting to see how far people traveled for the competition,” Executive Director of Convention and Visitors Bureau of Marion County and Mannington resident Leisha Elliott said.
John Craw, president of the Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown board, said he began barbecuing while serving as a Marine. Craw and some other Marines would barbecue regularly and it just stuck with him. Now, he has barbecuing friends from all over and they get together at barbecue events. He said he’s looking forward to seeing them soon.
“I just hope by the end of the weekend, everyone is happy, had fun and got to eat some good barbecue,” Craw said.
The competition is a Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned event, which means that the winner of the competition has the chance to compete in the Jack Daniels World Championship Invitational Barbecue as long as there are 25 professional teams registered. If 25 teams register, the winner will have their name placed into a lottery with the other professional team winners in West Virginia. Right now, the event has 15 professional teams and eight backyard teams registered to participate.
A professional team cooks four types of meat and a backyard team cooks two. Craw said anyone can register for either team as long as they have not participated in three or more professional competitions. Otherwise, they have to register as a professional team.
Pitmasters will begin setting up Thursday night and begin cooking Friday. On Saturday, patrons will be able to try, rank and purchase barbecue. As of right now, there are 30 food and craft vendors along with the barbecue on board, but Craw suspects the number will continue to grow.
Chowing down on barbecue won’t be the only event patrons can expect. The first Miss Forks of the Buffalo Pageant will be held Friday evening and Saturday morning. Saturday will also host a car cruise in the morning and bike night in the evening. There will be a rock wall, bounce houses and face painting. There will be pro wrestling and live music from the Marshall Lowery Band. A cornhole tournament with cash prizes will be held Sunday morning.
“It’s just a good family atmosphere for people to get out and about,” Elliott said.
The Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown was originally launched as “Smokin’ On the Buffalo,” but its board is trying to separate from that name. The event is hosted by Main Street Mannington and Forks of the Buffalo Throwdown board members.
There will be an entrance fee, but the cost has not yet been finalized by the team of board members. Craw said the best way to ask questions is by visiting their Facebook page here or by searching Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown. They are always looking for judges and currently looking for more professional teams to enter, Craw said. You can fill out an application for either on their website, here.
