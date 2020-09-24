FAIRMONT — A former code enforcer for the city says his neighborhood is declining because numerous code enforcement violations are going unnoticed and unpunished.
Anthony Horton has lived in the Jackson Addition section of the city for most of his life. Horton, 55, retired from the U.S. Air Force and went on to work as a building code inspector for the city of Fairmont for 23 years.
In his position with the city, one of Horton’s main duties was serving homeowners with notices that their property was in violation of city code. Sometimes it was for minor violations, such as allowing their grass to grow beyond the permitted length. At other times, he was the frontline for more stringent measures, such as condemning a property or suggesting its demolition.
It was always a thankless job, Horton said, but then he wasn’t aiming to be the most popular guy in town among negligent property owners.
“They didn’t like me, but I didn’t care. My job was to hold them accountable. If you’re a code enforcement officer and people don’t like you, you’re doing your job. A code enforcement officer should be one of the most disliked people in the world,” he said.
Today, Horton finds himself, somewhat ironically, a homeowner in desperate need of code enforcement.
Crumbling and abandoned structures dot the rolling neighborhoods of Jackson Addition, eyesores that affect everything from property value to community pride. Horton contends it’s because the city’s code enforcement division is not doing its job.
“It’s gotten worse because there’s no real enforcement out here. This is where most of the violations are, here in low- or moderate-income areas,” he said. “This has been an ongoing battle in the community for the past 10 years. There doesn’t seem to be any accountability. I’m a stakeholder. I live here. I care about here.”
Horton said he suspects the abandoned and decaying structures aren’t being addressed by the city because his neighborhood composition is largely African-American.
“Is it because we’re a predominantly Black neighborhood? I’ve got my concerns about that, too. I think they just don’t care about us,” he said. “There’s no one who works in the code office anymore who looks like me. They’re not stakeholders. They don’t go into my neighborhood. They don’t go to my church. They don’t see me. They’re a bunch of white guys in an office.”
Horton said his displeasure with the state of Jackson Addition is made more problematic because of a lack of representation in local government.
“We don’t have anyone of color on city council, either, so we really don’t have any representation at all,” he said. “We pay taxes, too, just like everybody else. Why do they continue to let our neighborhood deteriorate?”
Indeed, a tour of Jackson Addition will present a visitor with a number of structures both occupied and unoccupied that are unsafe and unattractive. Houses that have fallen in on themselves. Junked vehicles. Garbage strewn about and left for somebody else to address.
“It’s a violation of state law to live in a house that doesn’t have utilities. You’ve got to have water, sewer, gas and electricity. There are homeless people squatting in some of them,” Horton said. “The property and maintenance code says you can’t have any uninspected, inoperable motor vehicles on your property. They have to be legal, which means current license, sticker and insurance. They’ve got to be drivable.”
As a former code inspector, Horton said the solution is relatively simple — code enforcement.
“They need to implement a real code enforcement program, where you compile information and prioritize the information based upon severity. And then you’ve got to send out notices. And then the most important thing: You’ve got to follow through,” he said.
Ronnie Jarrell and his wife Debbie have lived in their home on Ogden Avenue for 50 years. The Jarrells are Caucasian and they, too, feel their neighborhood is being neglected by the city government’s housing code division that, by its mission, exists to help protect their well-being.
From their front porch, the Jarrells are only a few hundred yards away from the city’s municipal building, which includes city’s council chambers.
“The neighborhood is in the worst condition ever. There was a house right up here where the people who lived in it built a fire in the sink. It burned that house down. It could have burned others down, too,” said Ronnie Jarrell. “In city hall, there seems to be no management. I don’t believe anybody cares. The councilmen, the mayor, whoever. They just don’t seem to care.”
Horton said there’s a phrase for the type of the non-enforcement he sees happening in Jackson Addition.
“The city is doing what we call ‘selective enforcement.’ It’s where they don’t actually get out of their cars and go neighborhood-to-neighborhood, compiling a list and prioritizing projects,” he said. “When I worked there, we had a zero-tolerance policy. On Mondays and Fridays, we’d leave the department collectively and go to low- or moderate-income areas and do code enforcement. I mean, really do it. We’d issue summonses. They’re not doing anything anymore. They haven’t done that type of thing around here in 10 years, easy.”
Horton said he sees city code enforcement vehicles frequently driving through his neighborhood, yet none of the decaying structures are ever addressed. As he spoke, a city vehicle from the code enforcement division passed by.
“They need to come out here, get their butts out of their cars, and go street-by-street, neighborhood-by-neighborhood and address this stuff. It’s ridiculous. They come through my neighborhood, drive by, and don’t do anything. It drives me crazy,” he said.
Horton said he’s even considered coming out of retirement to spearhead a code enforcement drive, but doubts they’d take him up on the offer.
“They’ve got five people working in code enforcement today. They’re getting paid for nothing. They ought to give their checks back. If they’re not going to do it, I’ll do it for them and report directly to the city manager,” he said.
Meanwhile, Fairmont Building Inspector Ken Fletcher said the process for condemning and razing structures is more difficult than it’s made out to be.
“The problem is a lot of them are out-of-state property owners and you can’t really extradite them back here to court to make them tear down stuff. Sometimes the city can purchase the properties through a state tax sale and then tear them down and sell them to the adjoining property owner. But it’s a long process to get the right of entry,” said Fletcher.
Fletcher said other cases are even more complicated.
“A lot of time, there are a lot of heirs involved. If someone lived there and they passed away and now their kids own it and there are multiple heirs, you’ve got to track them down and notify all of them,” said Fletcher. “Sometimes they’re spread out all over the country. And then it’s almost impossible to get everybody to court and agree on stuff.”
Fletcher said not all properties are owned by individuals. Some area properties, he said, are owned by absentee out-of-state interests.
“Sometimes out-of-state companies buy property at the tax sale and just sit on them, hoping someone will come along and want to purchase the property,” he said. “Some of them we literally work on for two or three years before we get to the point where we can tear them down. It’s not that we’re not working on them, it’s just that some of them take a long time.”
Fletcher denies, however, that code enforcement in Jackson Addition is being neglected because of racism.
“That’s not true at all. You can ask anybody on my staff, we treat everybody the same. I don’t care if it’s the mayor’s house that needs something done or who it is, we address them everybody the same,” said Fletcher.
Mayor Brad Merrifield is a resident of nearby Bellview and represents Jackson Addition residents on city council.
Merrifield said he is willing to help Horton, the Jarrells and other residents in an effort to remove blight from their neighborhood. He said he’s prepared to visit the area to get a better understanding of what needs to be done.
“I wouldn’t have any problem with walking around the neighborhoods with the citizens, if they’d like me to do that. I’ll definitely help them get a light shined on those properties,” Merrifield said. “I’m sure if they’re concerned about the structures, then something probably needs to be done.”
The mayor said he doesn’t doubt there are dilapidation issues that need to be addressed. He said the first step is identifying the owners of the decrepit properties.
“There needs to be a list of the addresses they’re concerned about. And then I’ll take that list and find out what’s going on with each of those properties specifically. We’ll find out what the hold-up is, if any. I’d be glad to do that,” Merrifield said.
From there, Merrifield said he’d work with both concerned citizens and city code enforcement officials on each individual property.
“They may or may not get the answer they’re hoping for, but we’ll at least get the status on each property. That’s one thing we can do to get the information and weigh our options,” Merrifield said.
