FAIRMONT — For the second time in four years, former District 13 West Virginia State Senator Mike Oliverio seeks his old job back.
Having served as a Democrat in the West Virginia House from 1993-94 and then as a state senator from 1995 to 2011, Oliverio has switched parties and is running as a Republican. In 2018, Oliverio ran against incumbent Bob Beach, a Democrat, and was defeated in the November 2018 general election. Beach won with 18,580 votes, while Oliverio won 17,054 votes. Beach has announced he is not seeking re-election in 2022.
“I’m really the same person, just a few pounds heavier and a little bit more gray hair, but I did change political parties in 2017,” Oliverio said. “I felt in a way like the national Democratic Party — not necessarily our local folks — but I felt like the national Democratic Party had kind of left me and maybe left many others in this community on some issues.”
Oliverio touts the reality that the Republican Party currently has supermajorities in both the House of Delegates and the West Virginia Senate, which has led, perhaps, to Marion County’s needs not being met in Charleston.
“And I think for Marion County to reach its full potential, we need, at a minimum, some bipartisan representation in the state senate,” Oliverio said. “I think we need somebody in that other party caucus, the one that is in the supermajority, to be able to best advocate — to make sure that we get our fair share.”
He said the district that includes Marion County has not been “getting its fair share” of highway funding in the past, as well as CARES Act funding that filtered down from Washington to Charleston to help the state.
“If you take the population of Morgantown and add it to the population of Fairmont, it equals almost exactly the population of Charleston, and when you look at the CARES Act funding, that’s not the way the dollars flowed,” he said.
Oliverio said he wants to be a part of returning common sense to the West Virginia Legislature.
“We seem to be, in politics today, working on all these issues that divide us, and is there a way that we can come together and focus on the core issues of government — public safety, infrastructure, health care, education,” Oliverio said. “Can we focus on those things, maybe not spend so much time on some of the ancillary issues that really do divide us and try to focus on those things that are important to all of us.”
When asked what West Virginia’s top challenge is in 2022, Oliverio said it is, “Demographics. That is our biggest challenge.”
He points out that the state has an aging population that has health care problems, while at the same time, the birth rate has slowed to record levels. Pair those dynamics with the number of residents who leave yearly to find better jobs and it creates a possibly untenable situation for long-term economic vitality for West Virginia.
“So, we not only have to work hard to attract new residents, we certainly need to retain existing residents, but we have to work extra hard because of that mismatch of those demographics,” Oliverio said.
Along with improving educational opportunities statewide, Oliverio said, he believes the state needs to create robust internship programs for West Virginia students to allow them to gain hands-on experience.
“We need our corporations in West Virginia to partner with us and I really think that’s a way that, if these young people can have an opportunity to get an internship in their freshman, sophomore, junior, senior year in college, show an employer what they can do, learn from an employer, that’s makes them so much more marketable,” he said.
